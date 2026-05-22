Taiwan’s commitment to global health & WHA inclusion advocacy

At the end of the runway of decommissioned E.T. Joshua Airport, the construction of the Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital (AVACH) has been progressing with main building structures now taking shape. It is an example of collaboration between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the advancement of health, and stands as a testament to the core principles behind 45 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries—connectivity and human-centered development.

From Argyle International Airport to modernization of Kingstown Port, Taiwan has been alongside Vincentians every step of the way as the beautiful country expands its connectivity to the world, while AVACH is one of the manifestation of Taiwan’s dedication in placing Vincentians at the center of bilateral collaboration. Upon completion, AVACH will provide acute care as well as expanded range of allied health services to revolutionize the delivery of everyday healthcare in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Many of the Vincentians may no longer need to look elsewhere in the region for medical assistance with the burden of travel expenses, but could find what they need right here in their beloved country. AVACH is set to assist in enhancing the scope and quality of medical care, and the Country’s resilience to cope with health challenges and international health emergencies.

The “Public Health Emergency Response System Enhancement Project” is another example of professional collaboration in the field of health between Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Over the span of four years, over 200 police, firefighters and medical personnel have received training tailor-made to local needs in health and emergency response capacities. The trainees have already provided medical support for major international events hosted by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, including the CELAC Summit and the Cricket World Cup, serving not only Vincentians but also participating heads of states, further strengthening Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ capacity in international connectivity. Taiwan has been working with the people and Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in advancing health here for the past 45 years, and is committed to continuing this joint effort in the years to come.

The 79th World Health Assembly (WHA) is currently taking place in Geneva, Switzerland from May 18 to 23, with the theme titled “Reshaping Global Health—Shared Responsibility.” Taiwan has time and again been proven as a capable partner willing to share experience and expertise with the international community. As a powerhouse of information technology, Taiwan has furthered its own healthcare system on the basis of robust ICT industry, MediCloud, and National Health Insurance with the introduction of electronic medical records in 2010, telemedicine program in 2020, and now an established smart healthcare ecosystem that Taiwan is eager to share with the global community.

The world has become well aware after Covid of how essential real-time information sharing at a global scale is crucial in combating emerging infectious diseases that know no borders. Despite being wrongfully excluded from the World Health Organization (WHO) on political grounds, Taiwan has incorporated its IT strength into comprehensive infectious disease surveillance system, and has always been among the first to report to WHO with detection of emerging cases along with sharing of the gene sequences, for both WHO and countries around the world to prepare and respond in time.

At the opening of the WHA this year, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO remarked that the highest attainable standard of health is “not as a luxury for some, but a right for all.” However, Taiwan still could not participate in the WHA this year. Taiwan urges and appeals to the WHO to uphold its professionalism and neutrality, to include Taiwan’s participation in WHO meetings, activities and mechanisms to make global health architecture more comprehensive. Let Taiwan, a trusted and responsible partner of the international community, contribute to this shared responsibility in reshaping global health.