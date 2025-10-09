Taiwan’s Triumph – 114 National Day

October is a month of pride and celebration for both our nations.

As Saint Vincent and the Grenadines marks its 46th anniversary of independence, it is my great honor to welcome you to join us in celebrating the 114th National Day of the Republic of China, Taiwan.

On behalf of the government and people of Taiwan, I extend our heartfelt gratitude for your steadfast friendship and unwavering support. Your partnership continues to inspire us and strengthen the bond between our two nations.

Tonight, we not only celebrate our shared history — we also celebrate our shared vision for the future.

Taiwan stands proudly as the 22nd largest economy in the world, ranking 6th in global competitiveness and 4th in economic freedom.

Our exports have exceeded 475 billion U.S. dollars, and our per capita GDP now stands at 34,000 U.S. dollars — a reflection of the hard work and resilience of our people.

We are also proud to say that Taiwan is also a global digital partner, with our brand ASUS and ACER etc producing 70% of laptops worldwide. Taiwan produces 90 percent of the world’s AI servers, placing us at the very heart of the global artificial intelligence supply chain.

Many of the world’s leading tech companies — including Google, Microsoft, and Micron — have established R&D centers in Taiwan, reaffirming Taiwan’s role as a trusted and indispensable partner in the digital age.

But Taiwan’s technology is not meant for Taiwan alone.

Our progress is meaningful only when it helps our allies grow with us — and nowhere is that more evident than here, in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

In the realm of public safety, our two governments have worked hand in hand to install 320 CCTV cameras across the country, supported by an AI-powered Police Security Analytics Center.

This center has become an essential hub — helping police officers respond to incidents, analyze evidence, and keep Vincentian communities safe.

In agriculture, we are proud to be launching the Young Farmers Training Program — a three-year initiative designed to modernize local farming and strengthen climate resilience.

Through the use of IoT-based environmental controls and smart plant factories, seventy-five young Vincentian farmers will receive training in crop production, post-harvest handling, and agribusiness management.

And the top graduates will receive entrepreneurship coaching and seed funding to launch their own ventures — cultivating not only crops, but a new generation of agri-entrepreneurs for this great nation.

Our livestock project has also doubled pig production and quality through the introduction of purebred animals, artificial insemination, and improved nutrition.

And of course, one of the proudest achievements in our bilateral cooperation is the construction of the Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital.

This hospital stands as a symbol of our friendship and our shared belief that good health is the foundation of national development.

Out of the twelve buildings planned, two buildings for administration and pharmacy have already begun to rise, and another two for diagnostics and general ward will be structurally completed by the end of this year.

In just two years, we look forward to seeing the hospital established. Other than construction, Taiwan is also introducing the Health Information System, which will equip the hospitals (including Milton Cato and Georgetown hospital) with full-scale digital infrastructure that will automate medical records, notifications, patient tracking, and connections.

It will build the health resilience for the future — one that places people at its heart.

Infrastructure has always been a cornerstone of our cooperation. Taiwan continues to contribute to projects like the Kingstown Port Modernization, the National Secondary Road Rehabilitation, and the new Parliament and Courthouse Complex — all vital components of a modern, connected Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Another shared priority between our countries is youth empowerment.

Because we both believe that young people are not just the future — they are the driving force of the present.

From Taiwan Scholarships and Bursaries, to programs such as YES, SET, ONSITE, and the newly launched GYVE Program, Taiwan is proud to invest in the next generation of Vincentian leaders.

Over the past two decades, 12,000 students have received Taiwan bursary domestically. 321 students have been awarded Taiwan scholarships to study in Taiwan

Under President Lai Ching-te’s Taiwan Global Pathfinders Initiative, we are also honored to welcome Vincentians who will soon visit Taiwan.

They will bring the creativity, passion, and leadership of Vincentian youth to Taiwan — and return home as global ambassadors of friendship.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1981, our two nations have enjoyed a partnership built on mutual respect, shared prosperity, and unwavering faith in democratic values.

We are especially grateful to Prime Minister Gonsalves for his impassioned call at the United Nations General Debate this past September — a powerful affirmation of Taiwan’s rightful place in the international community.

We also thank your government for its continued support in our campaign for global organizations such as WHO concerning health, UNFCCC on climate change, ICAO on civil aviation, and INTERPOL on crime prevention.

As you know, Taiwan stands at the front line of defending democracy.

We face constant challenges from the Communist China — through military intimidation, economic coercion, diplomatic suppression, and disinformation campaigns.

Yet, Taiwan remains calm, determined, and resolute.

We will neither provoke, nor yield.

We will continue to defend our sovereignty, safeguard our democracy, and preserve peace and stability in the region.

Neither Taiwan nor the PRC is subordinate to the other.

Taiwan’s future will always be determined by the will of its 23 million people.

We will keep working with like-minded democracies, including Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, to ensure that the Indo-Pacific remains a region of peace, freedom, and shared prosperity.