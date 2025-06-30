Tanya Ambrose, daughter of Sir Ambrose, earns master of public health

Tanya Ambrose, Daughter of Cricket Legend Sir Curtly Ambrose, Earns Master of Public Health from the University of South Carolina

Founder and researcher, Tanya Ambrose deepens commitment to advancing women’s and maternal health in the Caribbean and beyond. With grace, grit, and a deep sense of purpose, Tanya Ambrose, the daughter of West Indies cricket icon Sir Curtly Ambrose, has proudly graduated with a Master of Public Health (MPH) from the renowned Arnold School of Public Health at the University of South Carolina. With a concentration in Health Services Policy and Management and a Graduate Certificate in Maternal and Child Health, Ambrose continues to position herself at the forefront of advocacy and research for health equity across underserved communities.

Tanya, a proud Antiguan, describes the journey as nothing short of transformative. “From the late nights and imposter syndrome to the breakthroughs and moments of deep growth, I’ve emerged stronger, wiser, and more grounded in my purpose,” she shared. As proud alumna of the Antigua Girls’ High School, Tanya has consistently leveraged her academic and professional journey to support public health initiatives both in her home country, Antigua and Barbuda and in the United States.

Throughout her studies, she remained deeply rooted in conducting community-based research that has informed maternal health programming and strengthened reproductive health education and activism. Additionally, Tanya holds credentials as a Certified Lactation Counselor, and a trained birth and postpartum doula, providing culturally competent, person-centered care to women and families.

Tanya’s practicum work with the Medical University of South Carolina’s Women’s Reproductive Behavioral Health Division focused on “Improving Access to Perinatal Psychiatric Care: A Community Engagement and Policy Approach.” The project examined systemic gaps in mental health access for pregnant and postpartum individuals, reinforcing her lifelong commitment and passion towards maternal wellness. “This achievement is more than a personal milestone,” Ambrose reflected. “It’s the beginning of a new chapter rooted in intention, service, and passion. I carry this degree in honor of every girl and woman, your voice and health matter.”

Tanya Ambrose’s story is one of perseverance, purpose, and legacy. As the Founder and CEO of Scrub Life Cares, a nonprofit championing menstrual equity and reproductive health literacy, Tanya has led transformative initiatives in both the Caribbean and the U.S. These public health programs have delivered menstrual supplies to students, facilitated comprehensive health workshops in schools and communities, and initiated ongoing dialogues around dignity, access, and empowerment. A fusion of her clinical and nonprofit work, Tanya is the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Tea with Tanya”, a space dedicated to whole-woman wellness and transformative living.