Tavi Badiee, Guyanese influencer, killed in ‘targeted’ attack in Atlanta

Tavi Badiee, a Guyanese social media influencer and performer, was shot dead yesterday in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, in what police described as a “targeted incident.”

Tavi Badiee, real name Teisha Doris, was shot around 4:30 a.m. as her SUV Uber was stopped at a traffic light on Lindbergh Drive in the posh Lindbergh Drive, Buckhead neighborhood.

According to media accounts, the 30-year-old’s SUV was hit over 20 times.

According to Fox News Atlanta, authorities discovered Tavi Badiee’s lifeless body in the SUV’s backseat.

There was no word on whether anyone else was hurt.