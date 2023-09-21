Tourism Minister Carlos James of St Vincent’s (SVG) says the government plans to imminently implement the taxi operator policy, emphasizing its policy-oriented approach.

According to James, this pertains to individuals seeking to enhance their fleet as well as individuals engaged in taxi operations within the tourism industry.

“I do recognize the hard work and professionalism of our taxi operators, and I am meeting them halfway by facilitating, through the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines, a regime of concessions for taxi operators who are importing vehicles in St Vincent and the Grenadines”.

According to James, individuals inside the industry must prioritize the improvement of their performance.

“Naturally, we have to get a new fleet of vehicles. I want that when I land at the Argyle International Airport, there are 2022 and 2023 model vehicles that are there to pick up both locals and guests who arrive”.

According to James, the implementation of this system of concessions will be accessible to domestic taxi operators subsequent to an official inauguration.

The taxi operator policy is likely to be launched in the first week of October.