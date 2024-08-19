TCI: $2 million in Cannabis seized following interceptions of illegal migrants

Officers of the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force over the weekend seized more than $2 million in Cannabis sativa (marijuana) following separate interceptions involving illegal migrants.

On Friday, 16th August 2024, at approximately 11:40 pm, a team of officers responded to a report of an illegal migrant landing at Bird Rock. Providenciales.

FIFTEEN (15) illegal migrants were detained. Officers conducted searches in the vicinity of the landing site and discovered cannabis sativa with an estimated street value of US$131,660.00.

On Saturday, 17th August 2024, shortly after 5 pm, officers of the Marine Unit of the RT&CIPF received information and went to a location in Jones Cay, where two illegal migrant vessels were found.

FORTY-ONE (41) illegals – THIRTY-TWO (32) males and SIX (6) females, inclusive of THREE (3) minors were detained. Officers also seized cannabis sativa with an estimated street value of US$2,704,932.00.

The RTCIPF extends gratitude to the Border Force, TCI Regiment, and members of the public who assisted with the interception of the vessels. This remains an active investigation.

Commissioner of Police Edvin Martin noted, “The journey that illegal migrants take across the sea to arrive in the Turks and Caicos Islands is treacherous, which endangers their lives.

Additionally, the trafficking of illicit contraband, such as Cannabis, into the Turks and Caicos Islands is an offence with serious penalties. The RTCIPF and its law enforcement partners are resolute in finding the people involved in the smuggling of people and trafficking of illegal drugs and will pursue all leads to bring them to justice.”

We are asking anyone with information that may help in these investigations to contact the closest police station, 911, the Serious Crime Unit at 231-1842, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 to provide any information anonymously.