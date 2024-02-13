TCI: Christopher Eyre appointed Interim Acting Police Commissioner

Turks and Caicos appoints Acting Police Commissioner

Mr Christopher Eyre officially took the Oath of Affirmation of Office as the acting Commissioner of Police of the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF) on Monday 12.

The Oath was administered by Her Excellency the Governor Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam at Police Headquarters, Airport Road, Providenciales, and witnessed by the Deputy Commissioner of

Police Rodney Adams, Assistant Commissioners of Police Kendall Grant, Darron Williams and Mat Newton.

Superintendents of Police Dwight Gardiner and Willet Harvey were also present.

Following the brief ceremony, acting Commissioner Eyre met with the officers of Division B at the Ethel Ingham Centre.

Acting Commissioner Eyre expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the Force temporarily and vowed to work tirelessly to ensure the well-being and safety of all within the TCI.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead and serve.

“I look forward to collaborating with the Force Executive and community stakeholders to address emerging challenges and uphold the principles of justice. I am deeply committed to

serving our community with integrity, transparency, accountability and dedication while upholding the rule of law and fostering trust between law enforcement and the community. “

Mr Eyre has 37 years of experience as a police officer, including 18 years at Assistant Chief Constable Rank and above. His final role in UK policing was as Chief Constable (Commissioner equivalent) of Nottinghamshire Police.

During his career, Mr. Eyre led the operational response to terrorist attacks, riots, major demonstrations, international criminal investigations and sensitive covert operations.

In his last post, Mr Eyre led the British Overseas Territory Police Force in the Sovereign Base Area of Cyprus.

Source : TCI Police