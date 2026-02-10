TCI: Ex Premier, 2 others found guilty in$15M bribery scheme

The conclusion of this decade-long judicial proceeding marks a defining restoration of the rule of law and judicial accountability for the Turks and Caicos Islands. Following a trial that scrutinized the systemic exploitation of government office for personal gain, the Supreme Court has delivered a verdict that addresses a dark chapter of political upheaval.

For the 40,000 residents of this British Overseas Territory, this ruling represents the culmination of a process necessitated by the 2009–2012 suspension of self-governance and the imposition of Direct Rule, a period during which the islands’ very constitutional integrity was at stake.

The court has found three primary defendants guilty of orchestrating a sophisticated corruption network that accepted tens of millions of dollars in illicit benefits:

• Michael Misick (Former Premier): Convicted of three counts of bribery and conspiracy to defraud the Crown.

• McAllister “Piper” Hanchell (Former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources): Convicted of two counts of bribery and conspiracy to defraud the Crown.

• Thomas Chalmers “Chal” Misick (Attorney and brother to the former Premier): Convicted of four counts of money laundering.

This verdict is a pivotal moment in the islands’ history, providing long-awaited justice to taxpayers who bore the immense financial and political costs of both the corruption and the subsequent lengthy legal proceedings. The following sections detail the judicial findings and the specific mechanisms of fraud identified by the court.

The proceedings were conducted in a trial-without-jury format, a strategic legal necessity determined by the court to ensure an impartial ruling free from the local political pressures inherent in such a high-profile case. Justice Rajendra Narine delivered the final judgment in a four-hour ruling at the Supreme Court in Providenciales, detailing how the defendants leveraged their positions to benefit private developers at the expense of the public treasury.

The specific convictions and the geographic focus of the corrupt activities are delineated below:

Defendant Specific Charges Geographic Focus Michael Misick Bribery (3 counts), Conspiracy to Defraud the Crown, Proceeds of Crime Ordinance violations Beaches Resort (Providenciales), Salt Cay, West Caicos McAllister Hanchell Bribery (2 counts), Conspiracy to Defraud the Crown, Proceeds of Crime Ordinance violations Salt Cay and West Caicos (Granting of concessions and Crown land) Thomas Chalmers Misick Money Laundering (4 counts) Salt Cay and West Caicos (Processing of funds to cover Hanchell’s expenditures and debts)

The court’s decision centered on the “intent” behind the massive financial flows. Justice Narine rejected the defense’s characterization of these payments as legitimate, stating:

“The court draws the reasonable and compelling inference that Mr. Misick received the payments knowingly and intentionally, using inducements for him to act corruptly.”

The evidence presented during the trial revealed a staggering scale of corruption used to fund “lavish lifestyles” while the defendants were in public office. The court found that Michael Misick alone accepted $15,281,241 in corrupt payments and benefits between 2005 and 2009. These funds were not mere gifts but were systematically exchanged for favorable government concessions and the discounted sale of Crown land.

The specific illicit benefits identified by the court include:

• Direct Financial Inducements: Over $15.2 million in payments from developer Mario Hoffman and related entities.

• Multimillion-Dollar Loans: A $6 million loan granted under favorable, non-commercial terms.

• Luxury Real Estate: A $3 million villa located in the Dominican Republic.

• Elite Credit Expenditures: An American Express Centurion card used by Michael Misick and his wife, American actress LisaRaye McKoy, which saw over $4 million in personal expenditures over three years.

The central mechanism of this fraud involved Slovak national Mario Hoffman and the development of a resort on Salt Cay. The defendants exploited the “belonger” status—a legal designation reserved for native residents—to grant Hoffman a 50% discount on government land to which he was not entitled. This included a 99-year lease on 238 acres for a golf course. This fraudulent misrepresentation of status ensured that the Crown was deprived of the true market value of the territory’s most valuable resource: its land.

The defense strategy relied heavily on the argument of “political judgment,” asserting that the concessions granted to developers were necessary to secure foreign investment and balance the territory’s development needs. They further characterized the prosecution as a “political witch-hunt” following Michael Misick’s 2009 resignation.

A secondary defense claim focused on “independent wealth.” Defense counsel for McAllister Hanchell argued that as a successful businessman who earned $6.5 million from his private enterprises during his tenure, he had no motive to solicit bribes. Justice Narine explicitly dismissed this logic, noting that wealth is not a shield against criminal liability:

“The fact that Mr. Hanchell was independently wealthy does not negate the possibility that Mr. Hanchell was offered and accepted bribes from an investor with whom the [government] was engaged in active negotiations.”

The court concluded that the lack of any legitimate purpose for the fund transfers, combined with the rapid disbursement of funds following government decisions, made the defense’s claims of innocence untenable.

Immediately following the guilty verdicts, the court addressed bail conditions and the recovery of assets. Prosecutor Andrew Mitchell confirmed that the Crown will aggressively seek the confiscation of illicit gains to mitigate the financial damage caused to the public purse.

Financial Recovery and Bail Requirements

• Michael Misick: Confiscation of 20,000,000∗∗sought;∗∗15,000,000.

• Thomas Chalmers Misick: Confiscation of 13,000,000∗∗sought;∗∗6,000,000.

• McAllister Hanchell: Confiscation of 5,000,000∗∗sought;∗∗4,000,000.

All three defendants have been ordered to surrender their passports and are barred from leaving the country. The mandatory sentencing date is set for May 4. This verdict brings a sense of closure to the 40,000 residents of the Turks and Caicos, signaling that the era of impunity has ended.