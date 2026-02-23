TCI enhances disease surveillance with support from CARPHA

The National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) is pleased to announce the successful installation of a new Molbio diagnostic platform, donated by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA). The Installation was completed on February 3, 2026, followed by comprehensive training for the NPHL staff members to ensure full operational readiness.

A total of five NPHL staff members successfully completed the comprehensive training, ensuring full operational readiness and effective utilization of the new system. The trained personnel are Mrs. Merissa Miller, Ms. Marian George, Ms. Curtesha Jack, Mr. Erwin Miller, and Mr. Karis King.

The introduction of the Molbio platform significantly enhances the country’s molecular testing capability. The system enables rapid and accurate detection of a broad range of priority infectious diseases, including:

COVID 19

Influenza A & B

H3N2 / H1N1

Shigella

Dengue / Chikungunya

Salmonella

Leptospira

Cholera

Malaria (PV/PF)

Commenting on the new system, Honourable Minister of Health and Human Services, Kyle Knowles, stated that “this enhanced diagnostic capacity strengthens national disease surveillance, improves turnaround time for critical test results, and supports more timely public health interventions and clinical decision making in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The upgrade marks a major step in advancing the country’s readiness and response capabilities for emerging and re emerging infectious diseases.”

The Ministry of Health and Human Services and the NPHL extend their sincere appreciation to CARPHA for their continued partnership and support in bolstering public health systems across the region and more specifically within the Turks and Caicos Islands.