TCI govt launches farmer field school programme

The Department of Agriculture, officially launched the Farmer Field School (FFS) on Saturday, 22 November 2025, at the Kew Town Farmers Market. The event was broadcast live on Radio Turks and Caicos and was well attended by high school students, youth cadets, and members of the public, all showing strong interest in the future of agriculture in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The launch marked a significant step in the national “Home Grown – TCI Owned” campaign, which promotes the Department’s vision of agricultural products grown in TCI, on farms owned by TCI Islanders—strengthening food security, building local pride, and supporting economic independence.

In his feature address, Hon. Zhavargo Jolly, Minister of Tourism with responsibility for agriculture, highlighted the Government’s commitment to revitalising the agriculture sector. He emphasised that the Farmer Field School is a practical pathway for developing skilled farmers, reducing food imports, and fostering a stronger, more self-reliant Turks and Caicos Islands. Saying that it is a programmes that empowers residents with the tools to grow, manage, and sustain their own farms—supporting a future where more households and businesses benefit from fresh, local produce.

The Farmer Field School is a five-month, hands-on training programme that introduces participants to the fundamentals of sustainable crop farming. Training will cover basic agronomy, crop care, soil health, pest management, and essential farm record keeping and post-harvest practices, ensuring participants have solid foundational skills for entering or expanding within the farming sector.

The programme is scheduled to begin on 12 January 2026, and all essential farming materials will be provided by the Department of Agriculture.

At the completion of the programme, successful graduates will have access to plots of land on the Kew Farm Agro Park in North Caicos—enabling them to immediately begin producing “Home Grown – TCI Owned” agricultural products.

Registration Now Opens

Residents interested in joining this transformative initiative are encouraged to register early.