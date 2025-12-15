TCI MOE boosts inspection capacity at schools

The Quality Assurance Unit (QAU) in the Ministry of Education is advancing its efforts to implement the school inspection programme in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The QAU aims to contribute to the overall development and maintenance of standards in education and foster an environment conducive to quality teaching, effective learning, and overall academic excellence within our schools.

In May of this year, eight Quality Assurance Officers were certified upon completion of an extensive 70-hour training session on the Principles and Practices of School Inspection. This training was facilitated by Dr Maureen Clarke-Dwyer, Chief School Inspector, and Dr Karah Whitter, Senior Inspector – Quality Assurance, of the National Education Inspectorate (NEI) in Jamaica. The training session encompassed evaluating leadership practices, conducting classroom and general observation dynamics, interpreting data, and participating in a mock inspection in one of the schools.

To continue strengthening their capacity and to ensure that our Quality Assurance Officers are fully prepared for this integral role, the QAU and the NEI collaborated to facilitate an immersion of two Officers in the school inspection process in Jamaica. Mrs Lashaunda Skippings and Mrs Sophia Thomas travelled to Jamaica on Saturday, 7th December 2025, to participate in a three-day immersion exercise with the NEI from 8th to 10th December 2025.

Mrs Kadean Cunningham, Quality Assurance Manager, reflecting on this immersion programme, posited that “this exercise is a vital element of training for our Officers in strengthening their confidence in the school inspection process. It will also allow them to see firsthand how the inspection framework is applied in real time, bridging the gap between their theoretical learning during the training exercise and the practical implementation of seeing how evidence is gathered, how professional judgement is exercised, and how the inspectors navigate the complexities of school environments.”

Commenting on the significance of the visit by our Officers, Dr Clarke-Dwyer said: “Team NEI welcomes our colleagues from the Turks and Caicos Islands. This initiative marks a significant step in regional collaboration, capacity building, and the sharing of best practices in educational oversight and quality assurance.

The primary objective of this visit is to fully immerse the Officers in Jamaica’s real-life education inspection processes. I am confident that this exchange will foster stronger ties between our territories and contribute to the professional development of the education quality assurance officers. We look forward to productive engagements and mutual learning during their time here in Jamaica.”

The Hon. Rachel Taylor, Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture, in her comments highlighted that “We are appreciative of the NEI partnering with us to build the capacity of our Officers by exposing them to a full understanding of the rudiments of school inspection. We look forward to continued collaboration with team NEI as we develop the school inspection programme here in the Turks and Caicos Islands.”

Day 1 – Pre-Inspection Session – Exposure to back-office operations. Interaction with team NEI, which comprises researchers, logisticians, liaison officers, and data analytics experts, gaining invaluable insights into the roles and collaborative efforts required for successful school evaluations.

Day 2 – Inspection – The Officers will proceed to the field to join the inspection team at a school. They will participate as members of the inspection panel, observing and contributing to the evaluation of teaching, learning environments, and school leadership. This practical experience will deepen their understanding of the standards and expectations in the Jamaican context whilst fostering skills and insights that can be applied to their roles in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Day 3 – Wrap-Up Session – Reflection on their experience in the inspection and insights gained from the process.