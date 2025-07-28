TCI police say Haitian gangs behind first deadly mass shooting on island

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force says Haitian gangs are behind the first known mass shooting in the British Overseas Territory on Sunday.

See Release Below

On behalf of the Government and the people of the Turks and Caicos Islands, we extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the 3 young men who tragically lost their lives to the abhorrent gun violence that occurred on the morning of Sunday, July 27, 2025.

We know that no words can truly ease the pain and sorrow you are experiencing. Please know that you are not alone and that our entire nation stands with you in mourning and that our hearts grieve with yours.

We are profoundly heartbroken and outraged by this senseless act of violence. This tragic event has taken the lives of innocent members of our community and left many others in severe pain. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the victims and their families during this incredibly difficult time. We stand united in sorrow and in strength, as we begin the path toward healing.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, we, along with the Deputy Premier and the Commissioner of Police, visited the surviving victims who are currently receiving care at the Cheshire Hall Medical Centre. Their resilience and courage in the face of such trauma deeply moved us. We want to assure them and all those affected, that our unwavering support will remain with them every step of the way.

We also extend our sincere thanks to the CEO, doctors, and nurses of the Cheshire Hall Medical Centre for their exceptional care and dedication. As of this moment, two individuals have been discharged from hospital care, one has been transferred overseas for further treatment and seven remain hospitalized in stable condition.

We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the cowardly and violent actions that have shaken our community. Such brutality has no place in our society. We will not allow fear or violence to define who we are as a people.

A National Security Council Meeting was urgently convened on Sunday, July 27, 2025. This incident has been classified as a critical national security matter and is being addressed with the utmost urgency. An agreed course of action has been agreed and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force is actively deploying an enhanced response plan. This was advised during the press briefing held by the Commissioner of Police yesterday, which provided updates on the ongoing investigation and public safety measures.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force is working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice. The Government remains fully committed to providing every resource necessary to ensure that those responsible face the full weight of the law. Violence, in any form, will not be tolerated.