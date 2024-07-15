TCIAA Supports Local Schools With Generous Donations

The Turks and Caicos Islands Airports Authority (TCIAA) is delighted to announce recent contributions to several local schools and community programs ahead of the 2024 summer season. The organization said it is these acts of kindness that help to reinforce its commitment to education and community development.

Thelma Lightbourne Primary School received a donation to support their graduation season, providing trophies and other prizes to celebrate student achievements. Enid Capron Primary School was also a beneficiary. The funds were allocated for their teachers’ retreat, recognizing the hard work and dedication of educators.

Manager of Corporate Affairs & Communication, Nikeva Ariza, emphasized the importance of supporting educators and community programs, stating, “Supporting educators and our community is a heartfelt mission—because a little extra help can ignite extraordinary possibilities. We believe in the power of giving back, knowing that no act of kindness is ever too small.”

In addition to these educational contributions, TCIAA extended its support to St. Monica Anglican Church for their Vocational Bible School which intends on using their donation to foster spiritual growth and community engagement.

The Rising Stars Academy’s “Girls Can Hoop Too” Summer Programme also received a donation. They will be using the funds to promote empowerment and development for young girls through sports for Summer 2024.

The TCIAA team went beyond just presenting checks. The team spent meaningful time visiting each organization on June 26th, 2024. For them, these visits were not mere photo opportunities but heartfelt engagements, allowing us to connect with the people behind these initiatives.

They listened to their beneficiaries’ stories and successes while gaining a deeper understanding of their needs and dreams. “Seeing firsthand the impact of our contributions reinforced our commitment to building a brighter future for our community.” said Nikeva Ariza as she reflected on the experience.

“It was incredibly moving to see the joy and gratitude in the eyes of the students, teachers, and community members. Our visits reminded us that our support goes far beyond financial assistance—it’s about showing up, listening, and being part of their journey.”