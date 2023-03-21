TCV To Hold Panel Discussion On Gender Equity Across The Caribbean

Gender Equity Across the Caribbean’ is the latest in The Caribbean Voice’s (TCV) online panel discussions (PD) which is organized in collaboration with the St. Lucia Crisis Center. Set for March 31 at 6PM, New York City time, this will focus on the state of gender equity across the Caribbean and discuss strategies for bettering what currently exists.

Panelists, drawn from across the Caribbean and Diaspora, are as follows:

Dr. Sue Ann Barratt (she/her), Lecturer and Head, Institute for Gender and Development Studies, The University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus

Alexandrine Wong, President, Women Against Rape, Antigua & Barbuda

Janey Joseph, Director, St. Lucia Department of Gender Relations

Ms. Annmarie Williams, Deputy Program Manager for Gender and Development, Directorate Of Human And Social Development, CARICOM Secretariat​

Indranie Chandarpal, Chairperson of Women’ and Gender Equality Commission, Guyana

Dr. Chinwe Obuaku-Igwe, Honours Coordinator, Department of Sociology, University of the Western Cape

Lancia Isidore, Head, St. Lucia Crisis Center

Dr. Karren Dunkley, award winning educator, social activist and entrepreneur, USA by way of Jamaica

To be hosted by psychologists, Anu Bissessar and Samidha Maharaj, members of The Caribbean Voice from Trinidad & Tobago, this panel discussion follows on numerous others by TCV since this PD series was launched in 2019. The next PD will be on ‘Autism’ in April, to mark World Autism Month. Other PDs to follow include ‘bullying’, ‘mental health and fitness’, ‘mental health resiliency’, ‘dealing with grief’, ‘addressing trauma’ and ‘tackling attitudes that foster violence against women’.

This is the link to the video of last PD on ‘Building Safety and Resilience for Domestic Violence Victims & Survivors’: https://www.facebook.com/groups/abuseandsuicideprevention/permalink/2089467054586784.