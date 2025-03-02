Megachurch leader embroiled in explosive gay sex assault allegations

Celebrity pastor TD Jakes faces sinister new claims after explosive gay sex assault allegations

Celebrity pastor TD Jakes is facing allegations of sexual assault against Dean Youngblood, who claims that Jakes tried to corner him and involuntary kiss him over 40 years ago.

Youngblood’s brother Richard has also come forward with their own allegations, as Youngblood seeks to get the suit dismissed. Timothy Anderson, a Florida resident, claims that he shared a room with Youngblood at a conference Jakes was hosting in 1996.

Anderson shared that Jakes had asked him to move to Dallas to serve as a youth pastor, but Youngblood warned him to be careful of unwanted advances from Jakes. Anderson, eager to work alongside Jakes, launched at the opportunity, even though he would make one-third of his salary as an evangelist.

Anderson’s first encounter with Jakes in his new mansion set the tone for discomfort, as he was tasked with assembling furniture and was surprised when he was naked.

He turned away, trying to downplay the situation, but he couldn’t let any uncomfortable moments ruin his chance to learn from one of the greatest preachers of his generation.

As more uncomfortable situations arose, Jakes tried to kiss Anderson, and he recounted being offered an opportunity in Japan but was told it would interfere with his duties at The Potter’s House.

Youngblood seeks to get the suit dismissed, but others are coming forward with their own allegations.