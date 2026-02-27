Teacher among 3 charged after brawl on Layou public road

Trio Charged with Affray

On February 25, 2026, police arrested and jointly charged Kolita Simon, 34, pre-school teacher; Solita Simon, 56, self-employed; and Onecha Lewis, 38, vendor, all of Layou, with the offence of affray.

According to investigations, the accused, in a public place, namely the Layou Public Road, engaged in a fight.

The offence was committed in Layou on February 25, 2026. They all appeared before the Layou Magistrate Court on February 26, 2026. Solita Simon pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Kolita Simon and Onecha Lewis pleaded guilty to the charge and were each fined $200.00 ECC forthwith. The conditions of Solita Simon’s station bail continue, and the matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for Monday, March 2, 2026.