Teacher Charged with Assaulting Teen Boy in Arkansas Church Scandal

A teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy she met at the Arkansas church once frequented by former President Bill Clinton — bombarding the teen with nude photos even after an earlier investigation, according to a report.

Reagan Gray, 26, was nabbed earlier this month after it emerged she had allegedly been assaulting the boy since 2020 when she was working as a volunteer at the Immanuel Baptist Church in Little Rock, THV11 reported of the institution Clinton praised as being pivotal in preparing him for the White House.

The boy’s parents discovered a slew of text messages on their son’s phone at the time and reported Gray to a senior pastor at the church, according to court papers.

Gray, who also worked as a teacher at Little Rock Christian Academy, was briefly removed from her volunteer position while undergoing counseling after allegedly telling church leaders the relationship wasn’t “physical.”

Then authorities got involved this February when it emerged that Gray had still been exchanging messages with the teen via Snapchat, the court documents charge.

During interviews with federal agents, the boy allegedly said Gray had given him oral sex but they didn’t have intercourse so he could “stay pure,” according to the docs.

The alleged abuse, which occurred nearly a dozen times, took place in Gray’s car or apartment, the victim alleged.

In a subsequent interview with the FBI, a church leader admitted Gray had confessed last year during a counseling session that the relationship was sexual.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the church leader or the victim’s parents alerted investigators to the alleged abuse.

The church leader resigned from his position earlier this month over the handling of the allegations.

Meanwhile, Gray — who now works at Sylvan Hills Middle School — was placed on administration leave in February amid the probe.

She was slapped with a sexual assault charge after an arrest warrant was issued.

She was later cut loose on a $20,000 bond.

Clinton had made clear how important the Southern Baptist church was for him when he tearfully thanked the congregation during a morning service days before first entering the White House in 1993.

“Were it not for this church … I believe it would be virtually impossible (that) I would be going to Washington next week as president,” Clinton told parishioners, according to a Los Angeles Times report from the time. “And I am absolutely certain I would be less prepared for the job.”