Gunmen rob Credit Union in Barrouallie

Times Staff

The St. Vincent Times has received information from sources that gunmen robbed the Teachers Credit Union in Barrouallie on Friday afternoon.

Sources also indicated that the robbers may have gotten away with over $50,000 and used a rental car for their getaway.

There has been no release from the police on this incident; we will update.

