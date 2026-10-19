Teachers Union: Fair to the officer, good for the service

Getting Transfers Right: Fair to the Officer, Good for the Service

A lawful transfer is not automatically a sound one. The PSU sets out what a fair transfer system should look like.

In Part 1, the PSU set out the legal limits on management’s power to transfer public officers. Authority must come from the Constitution, the Civil Service Orders, the Public Service Management Act, 2021 and any valid written delegation. And the courts have quashed transfers made without proper authority or a fair hearing, most notably the 2020 decision on a junior clerk moved from Union Island to Kingstown at a travel cost nearly three times his salary.

But staying within the law is only the minimum. A transfer can be lawful and still be a poor decision. In this second part, the focus shifts to human resource management (HRM): how transfers should be managed to meet the needs of the public service without treating public officers as though their personal circumstances are irrelevant.

THE HRM TEST

Good human resource management (HRM) is more than filling vacancies. It means workforce planning, matching skills to jobs, keeping employees engaged and protecting institutional knowledge. Before any transfer is finalized, management should be able to answer these questions:

What operational problem is the transfer meant to solve? Does the officer have the skills, qualifications and experience the new post requires? Is the new post consistent with the officer’s grade, title and employment conditions? Have less disruptive alternatives been considered? What will the move mean for the officer’s travel, accommodation, family and finances? Has the officer had a reasonable chance to raise concerns? What handover, induction and training are needed to keep services running?

In a small island state, these questions carry extra weight. A transfer between islands can have consequences out of all proportion to the simplicity of the paperwork.

The needs of the service and the welfare of officers are not competing interests. A process that respects employees is far more likely to earn trust, cooperation and commitment than one marked by uncertainty and unilateral action.

WHAT THE RESEARCH SHOWS

International research points the same way. A 2025 systematic review by Khoiroh and Soeling of 30 studies on transfer policy and civil-servant performance found that well-planned, merit-based transfers can support adaptability, engagement and productivity, while arbitrary or politically influenced transfers can feed inefficiency, demotivation and instability. The authors stressed transparent policies and good knowledge management.

Research from other jurisdictions is not direct proof of what happens here. But it is a sound guide to good practice and to the risks public-service leaders should guard against. Officers should not be left guessing why they were moved; what criteria were used or whether similar cases were treated the same way.

WHAT A FAIR PROCESS LOOKS LIKE

A defensible transfer starts with an identifiable service need and a clear understanding of the authority under which the decision is made. From there:

Inform and consult. The officer should be told of the proposed move and the reasons for it, and given a reasonable chance to respond, before the decision is made. Consultation after the outcome is settled is not consultation.

Involve the Union where appropriate. Under the applicable law, collective agreements and established procedures, the recognised trade union can help surface practical problems and resolve concerns before they become formal disputes.

Put it in writing. The transfer letter should state the new post, the effective date, the employment terms and the authority for the decision. Where the officer has raised material issues, management should be able to show they were considered.

Give fair notice. Officers need time to arrange travel, housing and childcare, especially when moving between the mainland and the Grenadines.

Update relocation support. The Civil Service Orders provide certain relocation-related entitlements, but the PSU’s legal review found allowances stated in provisions dating from 1970. These should be reviewed to see whether they reflect today’s costs.

Keep records. Recording decisions, objections, responses and outcomes promotes accountability and lets management spot patterns of inconsistent treatment.

THE PSU’S CALL: A WRITTEN TRANSFER POLICY

The PSU calls on the Public Service Commission, the Chief Personnel Officer and Permanent Secretaries to work with the recognised trade unions to develop a clear written transfer policy, consistent with the Constitution, legislation, regulations and collective agreements. It should:

Clarify authority. Identify who may make transfer decisions and require the legal authority or written delegation to be verified.

Set objective criteria. State the legitimate service-related grounds for transfers and ensure comparable cases are treated alike.

Weigh individual circumstances. Consider travel, relocation, family responsibilities and finances before a decision is made.

Guarantee a fair hearing. Give officers a reasonable chance to make representations and provide channels for union involvement.

Require documentation. Record each decision, its reasons, effective date and applicable terms.

Provide a workable objection process. Explain how objections are submitted, considered and answered, while preserving existing procedures such as CSO 2.17(2).

Address relocation and transition. Review entitlements and provide for handover, induction and training.

Protect disciplinary procedures. Make clear that transfers may not be used to bypass the process for alleged misconduct.

Monitor outcomes. Periodically review whether transfers meet their objectives without avoidable disruption or unfairness.

A policy cannot override the law or create powers the law does not confer. Its purpose is to make the lawful administration of transfers clearer, more consistent and fairer.

SHARED RESPONSIBILITY

Government and public-service management are responsible for ensuring that officers are moved lawfully, transparently and fairly. That means explaining decisions, considering relevant circumstances and following established procedures.

Officers, in turn, should use the proper channels. CSO 2.17(2) provides a written objection mechanism that must be followed according to its terms. Any officer with concerns about a transfer notice should seek advice promptly and make sure any objection is properly submitted.

The PSU will continue to represent its members, pursue safeguards through dialogue and collective negotiation, including under section 11(3) of the Public Service Management Act where its requirements are met, and challenge decisions where there are reasonable grounds to believe the law or procedural fairness has been disregarded.

Dialogue is the first preference, but it must be real. Telling an officer or the Union about a decision already made is not consultation, and correspondence from the recognised union raising legitimate concerns should not go unanswered.

CONCLUSION

Transfers can be legitimate and necessary. But when they are poorly justified, badly communicated or imposed without regard to an officer’s circumstances, they cause hardship, damage morale and weaken confidence in public administration.

The PSU is not asking for a public service in which management cannot make decisions. It is asking for one in which management makes decisions lawfully, fairly and responsibly.

A fair transfer system is not an obstacle to effective public administration. It is one of its foundations. Transfers must serve the public interest, respect the law and treat public officers with fairness and dignity.