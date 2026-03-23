SVG Teachers Union warns govt of potential protest

Leaders of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union (SVGTU) have expressed sharp disappointment and “utter disrespect” toward the Minister of Education following reports that he characterized teachers as being “only in it for the money”.

During a recent broadcast of “Teacher Talk,” union leadership hit back at the Minister’s narrative, arguing that he is blaming educators for systemic failures while ignoring the dire conditions under which they work.

Incoming SVGTU President Fiona Charles voiced her frustration with a news article in which the Minister reportedly attributed poor literacy and numeracy skills among primary school leavers to a lack of teacher commitment. Charles argued that teachers are “clapping with one hand,” often forced to compensate for a lack of parental guidance and an “overburdened” curriculum.

“We are losing our best teachers… because we are overburdened in the system,” Charles stated, noting that educators are working consistently through lunch breaks and late into the night without additional compensation or even basic job descriptions. She emphasized that while other professionals like doctors and lawyers are praised for their success, teachers are criticized for seeking a livable income.

The union also highlighted a long list of unresolved grievances regarding school environments. President Oswald Robinson and Charles pointed to several critical issues:

Decaying Infrastructure: Rotten roofs and leaks at schools such as Bethel and Deli, and broken toilets at other government-run institutions.

Lack of Basic Supplies: Schools are reportedly forced to run constant fundraisers just to pay for water tanks or printers, as the government fails to provide adequate subventions.

Technology Gaps: Despite talk of “digitalization,” many teachers still lack laptops and reliable internet access in schools.

“Go and fix the seed of the primary school toilets… fix the other kids and government,” Robinson demanded, warning that the union would begin documenting and publicizing these failures in the media.

The leadership further criticized the government for failing to follow through on promises regarding teachers affected by the 2021 vaccine mandate. Robinson noted that a scheduled meeting in January to discuss reinstatement benefits and compensation was deferred and has yet to be rescheduled.

Furthermore, Charles pointed out that the Ministry has shown “no regard” for the mental health of teachers who have worked nonstop through the COVID-19 pandemic, a volcanic eruption, and the resulting economic hardships.

Union leaders warned that the Minister is “going down the wrong road” by criticizing the very people expected to deliver the nation’s “Education Revolution”. Robinson hinted that the union is prepared to mobilize its members if the government continues to ignore their correspondence and publicize derogatory comments about the profession.

“When you interfere with the teachers union and the workers in this country, we will show you our strength,” Robinson declared.

The SVGTU is urging all teachers—including entry-level “Teacher One” educators—to attend the biennial convention on April 1st at the Kingstown Methodist Church Hall to discuss these grievances and determine the union’s next steps.