Team Grenada wins the 2023 ECCB International Netball Series

Team Grenada has won the 2023 ECCB International Netball Series, taking home the Gloria Ballantyne Championship trophy.

Grenada won the series with a total of 12 points, St Vincent and the Grenadines came in second with a total of 10 points, and Antigua and Barbuda came in third with a total of 8 points.

Grenada won several accolades, including Most Disciplined Team, Top Shooter (Most Goals), Carlene Alexander (368 goals), and Best Defending Player, Kerissa Thomas.

Jaimie John was named Team Grenada’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Tiffany Frederick, Netball Grenada’s Public Relations Officer, congratulated the squad on their accomplishment.

“Congratulations, Grenada team, on a job well done…In the 2023 ECCB International Tournament, we were named Best Defender, Top Shooter, and Most Disciplined Team. A special thank you to everyone who helped us along the way, near and far. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to our coach, Mrs Kathyann Gabriel Williams, manager, Ms Nadine Lett, and president, Mr Lebert Alexander, for believing in team Grenada. Your words of support and motivation have had an impact on us in some way, and winning the 2023 ECCB International Tournament demonstrates the hard work and determination of both the management team and the players.”

On its website, ECCB Connects read: “Congratulations, team Grenada, winners of the Gloria Ballantyne Championship trophy at the 3rd ECCB International Netball Series!”

The ECCB International Netball Series was held in Antigua from September 29 to October 7, 2023.