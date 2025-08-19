SVG’s young talents shine at Junior Pan Am Games

Team SVG Shines at 2nd Junior Pan Am Games in Paraguay

The capital city of Paraguay, Asuncion, played host to the 2nd edition of the Junior Pan American Games, held from August 9th to 23rd, 2025. The multi-sport event welcomed over 4,000 young athletes aged 15 to 22 years from across the Americas, competing across 42 sporting disciplines.

Representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) in the Swimming competition was 17 year old Matthew Ballah and 15 year old Hazen Dabriel, accompanied by Coach Anwar Medjahed, who proudly served as SVG’s National Swim Coach during the Games.

The Vincentian athletes delivered strong performances on the international stage, with standout moments from Dabriel, who broke the age group (age 15 to 17) record in the 200m freestyle, clocking an impressive 2:05.93. He also competed in the 50m and 100m freestyle setting personal best times in both events, further highlighting his growth and potential.

Ballah also made waves in the pool, competing in the 50m freestyle, 100 freestyle, and the 100m backstroke. He achieved personal bests in two of his three events, and missed the SVG national record in the 100m backstroke by .01 of a second.

Coach Medjahed praised the athletes’ determination and performance, stating, “Both Hazen and Matthew represented their country with pride, discipline, and excellence. Competing at this level is a huge milestone, and they’ve proven that SVG has a bright future in swimming.”

The participation of SVG’s young athletes at the Junior Pan Am Games underscores the nation’s growing presence in regional and international sporting events, with a focus on nurturing youth talent and fostering sporting excellence.