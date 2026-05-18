Team SVG takes second at basketball tournament in Tortola

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Basketball Federation (SVGBF) proudly celebrates Team SVG’s outstanding performance at the inaugural Association of National Olympic Committees of the OECS (ANOCES) U23 3×3 Basketball Tournament, hosted in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, with six Caribbean nations participating in the exciting regional competition.

Representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines were four talented young athletes: Elroy Joseph, Adrian Sam, Maxron Dublin and Aquando Henry; accompanied by Coach Vasha Adams. The delegation also included Executive member Tevin Bynoe, who participated in the referee and technical training workshops.

Team SVG displayed determination and resilience throughout the tournament. On Saturday, May 16th, St. Vincent secured a hard-fought 14-12 victory over Dominica before falling to St. Kitts and Nevis 21-8 in their second matchup of the day.

Advancing to the Semi-Finals on Sunday, May 17th, Team SVG delivered an impressive performance against Grenada, earning an 18-12 victory to book a place in the Championship Final. SVG then faced a strong St. Kitts and Nevis team, who had defeated the British Virgin Islands in their Semi-Final contest. Despite a spirited effort from our players, SVG fell 20-15 in the Final to secure an excellent second-place finish overall.

The SVGBF is extremely proud of the commitment, discipline and sportsmanship demonstrated by our players throughout the tournament. Their performance reflects the continued growth and development of basketball in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and highlights the tremendous potential of our young athletes on the regional stage.

The Executive also commends ANOCES, the British Virgin Islands hosts, the Caribbean Basketball Confederation and FIBA Americas for creating valuable opportunities for both athletic competition and technical development within the region.

We congratulate Team SVG on this remarkable achievement and look forward to continued success in all basketball competitions.