UWI team shines at Trinidad and Tobago’s National Awards 2022

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) St. Augustine Campus congratulates the recipients of Trinidad and Tobago’s 2022 National Awards which were hosted by the Office of the President on Republic Day, Saturday 24 September 2022.

The UWI community is proud to note that among the National Award recipients are several current and former members of The UWI St. Augustine staff; notably, these include:

Dr Sterling Frost, Professor of Practice, Faculty of Social Sciences and President of The UWI Development and Endowment Fund – The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (the nation’s highest award) for Distinguished and Outstanding Service, in the spheres of banking, education and community service;

Professor Christine Carrington, Professor of Molecular Genetics and Virology in the Faculty of Medical Sciences – the Chaconia Medal Gold for leadership in molecular genetics and virology;

Dr Gabrielle Hosein, Senior Lecturer, Institute of Gender and Development Studies – the Medal for the Development of Women, Gold, for her work in the sphere of public education and advocacy;

Dr Primnath Gooptar, Indian Cinema Lecturer, The UWI Film Degree Programme – the Hummingbird Medal, Gold, for his singular contribution to national culture.

Professor Kit Fai Pun, Professor of Industrial Engineering, Engineering Education and Research of the Faculty of Engineering – the Hummingbird Medal, Gold, for engineering education and research;

Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, Lecturer, Faculty of Humanities and Education – the Hummingbird Medal, Gold, for education and volunteerism;

Professor Gordon Rohlehr, Professor Emeritus, (Faculty of Humanities (Literature) the Chaconia Medal, Silver, in the spheres of literature, culture, history and education;

Ms Hazel Franco, Dance Coordinator, Department of Creative and Festival Arts – the Chaconia Medal, Silver, for her contribution to the performing arts; and

Professor Edgar Duncan, Professor Emeritus – the Chaconia Medal, Bronze, education and research.

Honorary Graduates of The UWI were among these distinguished national award holders as well. Dr Roshan Parasram, Honorary Graduate and Chief Medical Officer was also given The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago for his Distinguished and Outstanding Service, in the sphere of public health; and Ms Marina Salandy-Brown, Honorary Graduate and President, Bocas Lit Fest for the Hummingbird Medal Silver, arts and literacy.

Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal of The UWI St. Augustine Campus, Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, warmly congratulated the 2022 National Award recipients, thanking them for their contributions both to The UWI and to the wider community.

Source : UWI