Ted Wilson Affirms ADRA’s Dedication Amid USAID Funding Freeze

Ted Wilson Addresses USAID Funding Pause and Its Impact on ADRA International

In a video statement released on February 21, 2025, on the official Adventist Church YouTube channel, Wilson, who also serves on the ADRA board, affirmed ADRA’s commitment to continuing its humanitarian work despite financial challenges caused by the funding suspension.

“The temporary freeze in the United States government funding, particularly from the organization called USAID, has created a gap that impacts ADRA’s ability to sustain critical programs,” Wilson stated. “This challenge has forced ADRA to reassess the immediate and long-term impact on its current operations. But even in the face of such challenges, ADRA remains resolute.”

The recent decision by the U.S. government to pause nearly all USAID-funded programs for 90 days, announced on January 20, 2025, has disrupted ADRA’s ability to sustain key initiatives.

USAID, established in 1961, has been a major contributor to global humanitarian aid, providing funding to various nonprofit organizations, including ADRA. The recent pause in funding was initiated as part of a broader governmental review of USAID’s operations.

Immediately after his inauguration on January 20, U.S. President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14169 , titled “Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid. ” This order instituted a 90-day pause on all U.S. foreign development assistance programs to assess their alignment with U.S. foreign policy.

As a result, many humanitarian organizations, including ADRA, now face uncertainty regarding future funding.

ADRA, the humanitarian arm of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, was founded in 1984 with the purpose of delivering aid to those affected by hunger, poverty, disasters, and civil unrest. Over the past four decades, the agency has partnered with governments, including the U.S. government, to implement life-saving programs globally.

In response to the funding pause, ADRA issued a press release on February 7, 2025, outlining its plans to secure alternative funding and maintain its critical relief programs.

“ADRA International is making every possible effort to stay in communication with the U.S. State Department to secure waivers and facilitate the review of current USAID-funded ADRA programs,” the release stated.

ADRA’s proactive approach includes seeking support from church members, donors, and partner organizations. “We are asking for your continued partnership and generosity to help ADRA overcome this funding gap,” Wilson emphasized in his video address. “The needs of the vulnerable and displaced populations have never been more urgent.”

Wilson also addressed concerns over ADRA’s compliance with legal and ethical standards. “ADRA operates with the highest ethical and legal standards in harmony with the principles of our faith,” he stated, reaffirming the organization’s commitment to integrity in its operations.

ADRA has long partnered with USAID to implement health, education, food security, and disaster relief programs in some of the most vulnerable communities worldwide. The pause has placed several initiatives at risk, particularly those supporting displaced populations, refugees, and communities recovering from natural disasters.

Wilson highlighted the urgency of continued support: “ADRA’s work continues in countries where hunger, poverty, conflict, and displacement are realities. And we need you to stand with us in support.” He referenced Matthew 25:35, reinforcing the biblical call to serve those in need.

Despite the financial strain, Wilson expressed confidence in ADRA’s resilience and the generosity of the global Adventist community. “We are living in the last days of Earth’s history. Jesus is soon to come,” he said. “Together we can ensure that our mission remains strong, our work continues, and our commitment to serving the vulnerable remains unshaken.”

“Although we continue to hope for a positive outcome, ADRA is preparing for any challenges that may arise and remains committed to helping people in need,” the ADRA’s release affirmed. “Guided by justice, compassion, and love, ADRA remains dedicated to delivering life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable today and in the future.”

As the 90-day review process continues, ADRA’s ability to sustain its global humanitarian efforts will depend largely on the outcome of the U.S. government’s decision and the support of its faith-based community and donors.