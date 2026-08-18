Teen, minor charged with wounding in New Chapmans knife attack

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has announced several arrests and court outcomes related to violent offences occurring across the region earlier this year.

On August 15, 2026, police arrested Davin Caine, an 18-year-old resident of Langley Park, along with a minor, for the offence of wounding.

The charges follow an investigation into a May 27, 2026, incident in New Chapmans where an 18-year-old labourer was allegedly stabbed in the right hand with a knife.

Both defendants appeared before the Georgetown Magistrate Court on Monday, August 17, 2026, and entered not guilty pleas. The court allowed their station bail to continue, and the matter was adjourned until August 24, 2026.

In a separate case, 25-year-old shopkeeper Shanika Lorraine of Georgetown was arrested and charged on August 16, 2026, with the offence of assault.

According to police investigations, Lorraine assaulted a 50-year-old resident of Mt. Bentick by choking her with her hands, causing actual bodily harm.

The offence took place in Georgetown on May 19, 2026. Lorraine appeared in court on August 17, 2026, where she pleaded guilty. Following her plea, she was reprimanded and discharged by the court.

On August 16, 2026, police also arrested Emenzer Peters, a 54-year-old security guard from Langley Park, for the offence of wounding.

It is alleged that Peters unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 53-year-old bus conductor in Georgetown on April 12, 2026, by chopping him on the head with a cutlass.

Peters appeared before the Georgetown Magistrate Court on August 17, 2026, where he pleaded not guilty. His station bail remains in effect, and the matter has been adjourned to September 14, 2026.