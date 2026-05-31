Teen’s ‘bomb’ bluetooth prank forces United flight into mid-Atlantic u-turn

A United Airlines flight headed to Spain was forced to make a dramatic mid-flight reversal over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday after a teenager’s reckless Bluetooth device prank sparked a full-scale security emergency.

United Airlines Flight UA236, a Boeing 767-400ER, took off from Newark Liberty International Airport at 5:58 PM on May 30, 2026, bound for Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Roughly an hour and a half into the transatlantic journey, the routine flight dissolved into chaos when the crew urgently instructed all passengers via the PA system to disable their Bluetooth connections immediately.

Tensions escalated as the crew, reportedly acting under directives from United’s Chicago corporate headquarters, issued a “one-minute warning”. They announced that an individual had done something with Bluetooth that threatened the safety of the flight, warning that the plane would be turned around if the signals were not disabled.

Despite the warnings, at least two Bluetooth devices remained active. Unwilling to risk the safety of the flight, the pilots cruising at 32,000 feet aborted the route, declared a general emergency by squawking the 7700 transponder code, and diverted back toward New York.

The alarming situation was ultimately not a cyberattack, but an incredibly foolish prank. According to air traffic control audio archives, a 16-year-old boy had changed the discoverable network name of his personal Bluetooth speaker to read “BOMB”. Because Bluetooth signals broadcast to nearby devices looking to pair, the threatening moniker popped up on the smartphones and laptops of passengers and crew members inside the cabin, instantly triggering standard bomb-threat protocols.

Upon landing safely back at Newark, the aircraft was met by a massive law enforcement presence, including airport police and federal agents. Passengers were forced to leave their carry-on bags behind, deplaning with only their phones and passports. They were loaded onto buses and driven around the tarmac for roughly an hour while security personnel secured the gate and conducted a thorough sweep of the aircraft and checked luggage. To ensure the offending device had not been discarded, all passengers were required to clear TSA airport security a second time.

United Airlines has not yet released an official statement regarding potential criminal charges or a lifetime ban for the 16-year-old involved. For the inconvenienced passengers, relief was heavily mixed with anger, with one traveler summing up the cabin’s collective mood: “This little joke ruined it for everyone”.