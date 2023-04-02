Tennis programme will soon be offered to Southern Grenadines residents

The Union Island Lions Club will spearhead an initiative to provide an active tennis programme to residents of Canouan and Union Island in the Southern Grenadines.

The program kicked off with a donation of rackets, tennis balls, and racket holders from Elnore Adams and Burnis Hutchinson.

Union Island natives Adams and Hutchinson secured the items and had them transported to the Lions Club on Union Island for distribution.

The club’s president, Atika James, said her organization is grateful for the donation, with supplies already being distributed in Canouan.

While the initiative is primarily aimed towards schools, organizers emphasize that anyone of any age is invited to participate.

