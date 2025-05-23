Term Limits on Non-Caymanian Civil Service Workers

The Cabinet of the Cayman Islands Government yesterday (Wednesday, 21 May) approved drafting instructions to introduce immigration term limits for non-Caymanians working within the Civil Service with an implementation date targeted for 1 January 2026.

The decision is a result of extensive consultation of employers and employees within the Civil Service, and detailed statistical and policy analysis of the implications of such a policy.

The Civil Service term limit policies will include additional enhancements such as increasing the required break in stay after reaching term limits from 1 year to 2 years before re-employment, designating specific positions as exclusively for Caymanians to strengthen local career pathways, introducing contractual terms requiring the training and development of Caymanian professionals to ensure succession planning and the strengthening of rules around private sector employees joining the Civil Service.

The framework will also incorporate necessary safeguards such as exemptions to uphold the independence of the judiciary to ensure that they remain unaffected in line with the Constitution and also preserving the Governor’s special responsibilities for the Civil Service under Section 55 of the Constitution. There will also be a requirement for any approved exemptions to be reported.

From the date of commencement, term limits will apply to both existing and new non-Caymanian civil servants. Existing non-Caymanian employees will have 1 January 2026, as the start date for their term limit.

This approach will avoid service disruption particularly with the Department of Education Services, Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, His Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service and the Department of Children and Family Services, which collectively hire the majority of non-Caymanians within the Civil Service.

In commenting on the changes, Her Excellency Governor Jane Owen stated, “I am satisfied that these amendments fully respect my constitutional responsibilities, including internal security, and do not impinge upon the Governor’s reserved functions under the Constitution. The proposed exemptions ensure continuity in critical areas while supporting Caymanian advancement.”

Deputy Governor and Head of the Civil Service Honourable Franz Manderson emphasised, “While it is important to align public sector employment rules with private sector immigration policies, we must accept that term limits alone will not translate into more jobs or the upward mobility for Caymanians in the workplace. Therefore, the Civil Service have developed an enhanced term limit policy which provides additional mechanisms for hiring Caymanians.

Additionally, it must be recognised that many essential services, such as provided by our police officers and prison officers, are not available anywhere else in the Islands. Therefore, any changes must be carefully implemented to ensure we remain fully equipped to deliver the services our people depend on to make their lives better.”

Premier Honourable André Ebanks said, “The changes initiate one of the aims of our Government to reform immigration policy in this Country. We are moving words into action. These changes are pro-Caymanian, prepared in consultation with the civil service as our aim is to work in partnership. I thank Her Excellency the Governor and the Deputy Governor for their effective action in developing these proposed amendments, which align the public service with our national immigration approach while safeguarding key essential services.”

The Premier further stated that the National Coalition For Caymanians will be also be moving private sector immigration reform forward as a priority.

It is expected that the changes to introduce immigration term limits for non-Caymanians working within the Civil Service will fall under the Public Service Management Act and Personnel Regulations which govern the employment of Civil Servants.