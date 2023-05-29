Texas man proposes to girlfriend at summit of La Soufriere volcano

An adventurous couple visiting from Texas, some 2,689 miles away, took their love to new heights when they got engaged at the summit of La Soufriere volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent (SVG) this week.

According to CrQwn Photography it was a cloudy day, so after hiking to the top, Daniel waited patiently for the magnificent beauty of the volcano to be unveiled by the fog, then got on one knee and proposed.

Such a remarkable moment, the surprised Ashley said,

“I climbed the summit with my best friend and descended with my fiancée.”

Congratulations to Daniel and Ashley! I know you will never forget your visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

La Soufriere, the highest peak on the island, is 4,049 ft. The volcano last erupted on April 9, 2021.