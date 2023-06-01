Texila American University, Guyana gets second international accreditation

Texila American University (TAU) is proud to announce its exceptional achievement of dual accreditation from the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions (CAAM-HP) and the Accreditation Commission on Colleges of Medicine (ACCM) within a single year. This remarkable feat exemplifies TAU’s commitment to excellence in medical education and underscores its standing as a leading institution in the field.

CAAM-HP and ACCM are esteemed accreditation bodies renowned for their rigorous evaluation processes, ensuring that medical schools meet and exceed global standards in areas such as curriculum, faculty qualifications, facilities, and student outcomes. By attaining accreditation from both organizations, TAU has demonstrated its unwavering dedication to providing exceptional medical education that prepares students for successful careers in healthcare.

The accreditation process involved a comprehensive assessment of TAU’s medical program, including an evaluation of curriculum design, faculty qualifications, research opportunities, clinical training facilities, and student achievements. TAU’s successful achievement of dual accreditation from CAAM-HP and ACCM within the same year underscores the institution’s commitment to excellence and recognizes the exceptional efforts of its faculty, staff, and administration.

Mr. Saju Bhaskar, the President of Texila American University, expressed his thoughts on accreditation, stating, “This is a wonderful news for the University, the MD program and our students. Earning Accreditation from ACCM required a great deal of leadership and support from the executive team and entire medical faculty and staff”

“Their combined efforts were a perfect example of the teamwork and commitment that have been hallmarks of all our medical programs throughout the years.

“We’re happy to accomplish this goal and look forward to working with the faculty, staff and our community partners to build an ever-stronger academic program that will contribute to the health and well-being of the local community, region and the world.”

The dual accreditation status brings numerous benefits to TAU students and graduates. It enhances the recognition and opportunities for TAU graduates, enabling them to pursue residency and fellowship programs with increased confidence and competitiveness both within the Caribbean region and on a global scale. Additionally, the dual accreditation opens doors to expanded collaborations, research partnerships, and exchange programs with renowned medical institutions worldwide, enriching the educational experience at TAU and providing students with valuable international exposure.

As TAU continues its journey, it remains firmly committed to the pursuit of excellence in medical education. TAU will continue to enhance its academic offerings, foster research and innovation, and actively engage with the community to empower students to excel in the healthcare field. The achievement of dual accreditation serves as a powerful motivation for TAU to further elevate the quality of education, remain at the forefront of medical advancements, and produce highly skilled healthcare professionals who can address the evolving needs of the industry.

The dedicated faculty at TAU consists of experienced professionals who are passionate about imparting knowledge and guiding students on their transformative journey towards becoming competent and compassionate healthcare practitioners.

At TAU, we provide a comprehensive Doctor of Medicine (MD) program, reflecting its commitment to cultivating the future generation of healthcare professionals who will positively influence the healthcare sector and contribute to the welfare of communities on a global scale. With the goal of nurturing talented individuals, TAU offers a supportive learning environment, equipping students with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in their medical careers. By fostering a culture of compassion and excellence, TAU aims to empower its graduates to make significant contributions to healthcare, enhancing the well-being of individuals and communities worldwide.