Thailand ends visa free travel for several other Caribbean countries

Tavellers from several Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, will no longer be able to visit Thailand visa free effective December 1, 2024.

Instead, they will now have to secure an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before visiting.

This new stipulation will also apply to Cuba, Dominica, the Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago.

The introduction of the ETA is part of the country’s efforts to strengthen immigration controls and enhance border security for international visitors.

Travellers from the Caribbean can apply for their ETA online through Thailand’s official e-Visa portal. The process is fully digital and is free of charge.

The ETA will allow a single entry into Thailand and is valid for 60 days. Individuals who wish to extend their stay, can access a one-time extension of 30 additional days.