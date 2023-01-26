The 2023 Bequia Mount Gay Music Festival begins this week

Bequia Mount Gay Music Fest 2023
After a two-year hiatus, the highly anticipated Bequia Mount Gay Music Fest 2023 has returned.
Visitors from all over the Caribbean, Bequia, SVG, and beyond are gearing up and vibrating with anticipation for this world-class production, which will feature six live music performances over the course of five days at three venues.
The yearly festival, produced by the Bequia Tourism Association in collaboration with the global brand Mount Gay Rum as the title Platinum sponsor for the past 18 years, remains one of the most anticipated events on the SVG tourism calendar.
Throughout the five-day festival, over 85 musicians from St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, Dominica, Grenada, Antigua and Barbados will play in a variety of musical genres ranging from Jazz and Blues to Rock, Hip Hop, Soca, and Reggae.
Artists for 2023
Wednesday January 25th, 2023 Venue: De Reef (6pm)
EVENT: JAZZ VIBES & CANDLELIGHT DINNER
Samuel Toka Violin
Jazz Tropical Project
Lí-Lí Octave, (Dominica)
Thursday January 26th, 2023 Venue: Frangipani Hotel (9pm)
EVENT: STEEL PAN
14 piece Elite Steel Orchestra
DJ Tha Fujative
Friday January 27th, 2023 Venue: Bequia Plantation Hotel (5pm)
EVENT: COCKTAIL JAZZ & BLUES
Kyron Baptiste
HI Profile
The Ultimate 5 Jazz Band
Sabrina Francis (Jazz Fusion & Afro Beats-Grenada)
DJ Shatta
Saturday January 28th 2023 Venue: Bequia Plantation Hotel: 1pm to 6pm
EVENT: LIVE MUSIC ON THE GREEN
Stephen Hart
Jan & Louis
Joshu (Antigua)
Shady Ladies
Dynamite
Contagious
Saturday January 28th 2023 Venue: De Reef 9pm to 3am
EVENT: FETE NITE
HI Profile
Gersham (Reggae-St Lucia)
The Band Solid (Soca-Grenada)
Skinny Banton (Soca-Grenada)
DJ Adiktid, DJ Slimz
Sunday January 29th: Venue: De Reef: 3pm
EVENT: BEACH LIME & RHYTHM
Kristian Mark
HI Profile
Jay R the artiste
Skarpyon
Philip 7 and the band Masala (Barbados)
DJ We Dem Boyz
DJ Blaze
