The 2023 Bequia Mount Gay Music Festival begins this week

Bequia Mount Gay Music Fest 2023

After a two-year hiatus, the highly anticipated Bequia Mount Gay Music Fest 2023 has returned.

Visitors from all over the Caribbean, Bequia, SVG, and beyond are gearing up and vibrating with anticipation for this world-class production, which will feature six live music performances over the course of five days at three venues.

The yearly festival, produced by the Bequia Tourism Association in collaboration with the global brand Mount Gay Rum as the title Platinum sponsor for the past 18 years, remains one of the most anticipated events on the SVG tourism calendar.

Throughout the five-day festival, over 85 musicians from St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, Dominica, Grenada, Antigua and Barbados will play in a variety of musical genres ranging from Jazz and Blues to Rock, Hip Hop, Soca, and Reggae.

Artists for 2023

Wednesday January 25th, 2023 Venue: De Reef (6pm)

EVENT: JAZZ VIBES & CANDLELIGHT DINNER

Samuel Toka Violin

Jazz Tropical Project

Lí-Lí Octave, (Dominica)

Thursday January 26th, 2023 Venue: Frangipani Hotel (9pm)

EVENT: STEEL PAN

14 piece Elite Steel Orchestra

DJ Tha Fujative

Friday January 27th, 2023 Venue: Bequia Plantation Hotel (5pm)

EVENT: COCKTAIL JAZZ & BLUES

Kyron Baptiste

HI Profile

The Ultimate 5 Jazz Band

Sabrina Francis (Jazz Fusion & Afro Beats-Grenada)

DJ Shatta

Saturday January 28th 2023 Venue: Bequia Plantation Hotel: 1pm to 6pm

EVENT: LIVE MUSIC ON THE GREEN

Stephen Hart

Jan & Louis

Joshu (Antigua)

Shady Ladies

Dynamite

Contagious

Saturday January 28th 2023 Venue: De Reef 9pm to 3am

EVENT: FETE NITE

HI Profile

Gersham (Reggae-St Lucia)

The Band Solid (Soca-Grenada)

Skinny Banton (Soca-Grenada)

DJ Adiktid, DJ Slimz

Sunday January 29th: Venue: De Reef: 3pm

EVENT: BEACH LIME & RHYTHM

Kristian Mark

HI Profile

Jay R the artiste

Skarpyon

Philip 7 and the band Masala (Barbados)

DJ We Dem Boyz

DJ Blaze