The 8th Martinique Cata Raid gets underway

The 8th Martinique Cata Raid begins

Beginning this Sunday, the contestants are training on Robert’s lake. The Raid is organized by the Wind Force du Robert yacht club. The crews of the Martinique Cata Raid will compete daily across distances ranging from 15 to over 40 nautical miles.

The athletes will circumnavigate Martinique over a cumulative distance of roughly 300 nautical miles in five days of navigation.

There are a total of 23 registered vessels. Belgium, Martinique, France, the United States, Switzerland, and the Netherlands are represented by the participants.

Some navigators, who were crucial to this event, have returned.

Franck Ivaldi is participating in the 2018 edition, while Flavien Bascoul will be present in 2019 alongside Stephane Kieffer in a duet with Olivier Lecomte and Bart and Thomas Vanhaverbe.

Emmanuel Le Chapelier, Pierre-Yves Durand, and the duos Aymric Pinto/Hervé Jean-Marie and Nicolas Gillet/Nicolas Poix will organize the competition in 2020.

Manu Boulogne and Vincent Boulogne, who finished third in the overall standings in 2020, have returned with the intent of winning this competition.

The municipalities of Robert, La Trinité, Le Carbet, l’Anse-à-l’Ane and Le Marin will host the stages of this edition.

Le Prêcheur and Rivière-Pilote are also partner cities of the event with the support of the CTM, the CMT, the CMA-CGM and the UFR.

This Sunday January 22, 2023, there will be a training round at Le Robert before the official launch of the tour of Martinique from Monday January 23.

The award ceremony will also take place at the Robert.

Source : La 1ere