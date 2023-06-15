The Bahamas records third case of Monkey Pox in 31 year old man

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported on Wednesday that a 31-year-old male from New Providence had been diagnosed with monkeypox (Mpox).

This is the third confirmed case of Mpox in the country.

The man, who has no substantial medical or travel history, began suffering symptoms on June 1, according to the ministry.

“He presented to a physician and was isolated.” Following that, Mpox tests were performed and confirmed by the National Communicable Disease Surveillance Unit (NSU). Surveillance and public health measures were initiated and are still in effect, according to the ministry.

The ministry has asked Bahamians who fear they may be infected with the virus to contact their primary care practitioner or the nearest public health community clinic to schedule an evaluation.

Skin rash/lesions, fever, headache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and tiredness are among symptoms of Mpox. Symptoms can last between two and four weeks.