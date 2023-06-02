The Blue Marlins make their presence felt at BASA

The quote, “It takes dedication and hard work to constantly improve yourself” was reflective of the performance of the Blue Marlins Swim Team at the 31st Annual Long course International Invitational Swimming Championship held at the Barbados Aquatic Centre from the 26th to the 28th of May in Barbados. This hard work and dedication led to national records being broken and a number of medals attained.

The Blue Marlins Swim Club was among16 clubs throughout the region that participated in this event. A total of ten (10) Swimmers including Jod Baker, Frencille Davis, Hazen Da Briel,Tayeah St. Hilaire, Rolene Sam, Belle Adams Caghry Williams, Saj Caesar, Zane Da Briel and Raya Adams represented the club at the championship.

All the swimmers did personal best times with several of these swimmers making their mark in various divisions. Tayeah St. Hilaire competing in the girls 11-12 category was able to add to her stack of medals claiming gold in the 100m freestyle, silver in the 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle 50m butterfly, and a bronze in the 100m butterfly. Hazen Da Briel swimming in the boy’s 13-14 category was able to collect Silver medals in the 100m breaststroke, 50 and 100m butterfly, and bronze in the 50 and 100m backstroke. Caghry Williams won gold in the 50m breaststroke and bronze in the 50m freestyle in the boys’ 9-10 category. In the girls 9-10 category Belle Adams secured a silver medal in the 50m breaststroke. Four National records were broken in the 9-10 age categories. Belle Adams broke the 50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke and 200m individual medley.

Caghry Williams also set a new national record in the 50m breaststroke. Coaches Alyssa Davis, Tamarah St. Hilaire, Josel Williams and Rickydeane Alexander were responsible for preparing the team for the competition.