The Citizen’s Duty: Why One Voice Matters

Guide Stars Lessons: “Mathsing-Out” Social Decay

Let me tell you what I saw on a train.

Not a metaphorical train. An actual one. One of those machines that moves at a speed that still catches you off guard, no matter how many times you have been on one. I was sitting beside a man who, from the moment I noticed him, was clearly a visitor. He had that particular quality of someone navigating the world at a slight remove, not quite reading the room the way the locals do. His phone rang, and he answered it, the way any of us would. He began to talk.

Within moments, a native passenger walked over. No badge. No authority vested in him by any institution. Just a citizen, and a relatively young one at that. He did not raise his voice. But what he said, in gesture and in tone, even if the words did not translate, was unmistakable: We do not do that here.

The man got off the phone.

I have been thinking about that moment ever since. Not because it was dramatic. It was not, particularly. I am thinking about it because of what it revealed. That young man was not waiting for a police officer. He was not waiting for a conductor, or a government official, or anyone deputised to enforce anything. He had simply internalised a standard. He believed the standard was worth keeping. And so he kept it.

That is what a functioning society looks like from the inside.

Now, I am a police officer by profession, which means I have spent a significant portion of my life moving through this country, up and down, inside and out, with the specific obligation to observe. Observation is not incidental to this work. It is the work. You train yourself to see what others have decided not to see.

And I will tell you what I have seen. I have seen a country that is, in measurable and undeniable ways, slipping. Not plummeting. Slipping. The kind of deterioration that happens gradually enough that each step can be rationalised away, explained, absorbed. The kind that accumulates.

I have also heard the response to any attempt at accountability, because I hear it constantly when I try to enforce the small things: Why don’t you go arrest the real criminals? Why are you wasting time on this?

It is a plausible question. It is also, I have come to believe, exactly the wrong one.

Scholars have a name for what happens when the small things go unanswered. The broken windows theory is not complicated: visible disorder, left to stand, signals that no one is watching, that no standard is being held, that the space is available for further erosion. One broken window becomes two. Two becomes a philosophy. The philosophy becomes a culture. The culture becomes the country you live in and no longer recognise.

Here is what that theory does not quite capture, though: the human dimension of it. Because the issue is not only the broken windows. It is the people who walked past them, one by one, each one deciding that it was not their problem. That someone else would handle it. That this was not the moment for them to say anything.

Make no mistake: that accumulated silence is a choice. And like all choices, it has consequences.

I have watched, in recent years, something shift in the texture of daily life in St. Vincent. Not one thing. Many things, some of them almost too small to name. The way people speak to one another, or do not. The casual disregard for shared spaces. The spectacle, witnessed by a crowd of mostly young people, where ninety percent stood and watched while something clearly wrong unfolded, and only one person did anything at all, in the wrong direction.

Think about that arithmetic for a moment. Ninety percent. If even a fraction of that number had chosen to be that man on the Asian train, to simply and calmly assert that this is not how we do things here, what would have happened? We will never know, because they did not. But we can imagine. And the imagining is instructive.

What we are losing is not only order. What we are losing is the conviction that order is everyone’s responsibility. We have outsourced our civic conscience: to the police, to the pastors, to the teachers, to whoever else we have designated as the responsible adults in the room. And in the outsourcing, we have quietly relieved ourselves of the obligation.

There is also a cultural dimension to this that deserves more honesty than it usually gets. We are, as a people, in the middle of a sustained romance with a way of life that is not ours: with a certain American conception of individualism, of minding your business, of personal freedom defined as freedom from accountability. It looks appealing from a distance. It has its virtues, genuinely. But it was not designed for us, and it does not fit us. And the places where it has been most fully embraced are not, on close inspection, paragons of the community life we claim to want.

The planes that run full from here to the United Kingdom and the United States, I do not think I need to spell out what that says. What I will say is this: we cannot afford to keep making home into a place that the best among us are eager to leave.

The Vincentian identity, the real one, the one that actually holds communities together, is a collectivist one. It is built on the understanding that your neighbours business is, at some level, your business too. Not because you are nosy, but because you are invested. Because what happens in that house eventually reaches yours. Because the unwritten social contract that holds a society in place is maintained not in government buildings but in ten thousand daily interactions, in the decision to say something, in the refusal to look away.

We used to know this. I believe we still know it. What I am less sure about is whether we still have the will to act on it.

True north, the navigational concept, the fixed point that orients everything else, does not require sophisticated equipment. It requires only that you know what you are looking for, and that you be willing to hold your gaze steady long enough to find it.

St. Vincent has a true north. It is not a foreign lifestyle. It is not a television version of prosperity. It is the particular, irreplaceable, hard earned identity of a people who have built something real in a small space, and who know, at their best, how to take care of one another.

The question before us is not complicated, though the answer requires something of us. It requires that we stop waiting for the authorities and become, in the way that young man on that train became, the authority ourselves. It requires that we decide, each of us, individually, today, what we are willing to let slide. And what we are not.

Ask yourself, honestly: what did I see this week that I should have said something about? What pattern have I watched build, slowly, without saying a word? What have I already decided is someone else’s problem?

Because here is what I know, after years of moving through this country with my eyes open: the societies that hold together are not the ones with the most police officers. They are the ones where the citizens have not yet agreed to be strangers to one another.

This is St. Vincent. We say good morning when we enter a room. We pick up what was dropped. We correct what we can still correct.

The little things are not little. They never were.