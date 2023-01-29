Construction work on (Ascent), Jamaica’s tallest building, begins February

Construction of Jamaica’s tallest building starts February

A team of Jamaican-American contractors from New York Drill are excited to have been selected to kick-start construction of the first phase of Jamaica’s tallest building, come next month.

The 27-storey building that is being developed by Stratosphere Development Limited at 1B Oxford Road in St Andrew will be dubbed The Ascent at the Oxford, Sheer Luxury.

The team from New York Drill, who will be building out the foundation of the complex, prides itself in having a wealth of experience in constructing superstructures and skyscrapers.

Dr Roland Rose of New York Drill described his team members as experts at building substructures.

“Substructure is the basement level which involves the drilling and stability of the entire project; this building will stand quite a few storeys up. It is important that you have a solid foundation in the event of earthquakes or unforseen natural disasters. We have about 20 years’ experience doing superstructures in New York City, in and around the boroughs of Brooklyn, Queen’s, the Bronx and Manhattan.”

Land surveyor Neil Scott, who has worked on big projects such as highways and airports in America, will be in charge of the foundation layout. He too expressed excitement about what the project will mean for Jamaica’s economy.

“This is great for Jamaica. It will put us on the world stage for being able to put up a structure like this. We are going to show everybody that nothing is impossible for us,” he told the Sunday Observer.

Lyttleton Shirley, chief executive officer and a director of Stratosphere Construction Limited, expressed elation about the February start date. He said a project of this magnitude requires great planning, which the company has been doing.