The Country Cannot Flinch Forever

There are moments when a country begins to flinch before anything happens.

A loud sound carries too much meaning. A mother calls twice because once does not settle her spirit. A crowd turns its head faster than before. A parking lot, a shopfront, a night drive, a public event, all of it makes you anxious before anything happens. You arrive somewhere and before you settle, you are already noting the exits.

That is the injury nobody puts in the crime statistics. Gun violence does not only take lives. It changes how the living move.

After the Stoney Grounds shooting, daylight, brazen, bodies on the ground in a commercial area while children screamed and people dove behind shelves, a witness said they still could not sleep. That detail deserves more attention than it usually gets. Not the gunfire. The aftermath. The way people who were just going about their day carry the weight of what they witnessed into their beds, their mornings, their weekly routines. That is what prolonged violence does to a society. It does not need to touch everyone directly. It only needs to be close enough, public enough, and frequent enough to make people begin rehearsing fear as a reflex.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is rehearsing that reflex right now.

The question is not whether the anxiety is real. It is. The question is what we intend to do with it.

There is nothing wrong with a citizen who feels unsettled after watching gun violence bleed into ordinary commercial life. That is a reasonable human response to an unreasonable situation. But panic is not the same thing as fear. Fear sharpens attention. Panic scatters it. And this country, in recent months, has seen what panic produces: unverified names circulated as facts, voice notes spreading faster than investigators ability to get hold of them. Grief turned into speculation, rumour arriving before the body is cold.

That is not solidarity. That is confusion wearing solidarity’s clothes.

Every unverified name shared on a WhatsApp group is potentially a life endangered. Every graphic image forwarded for shock value is a family member who has to find out about their loved one through a stranger’s phone screen. Every rumour recycled as truth is a small contribution to the chaos that serious criminals rely on. The community that cannot stay composed after a shooting is a community that criminals can read and manipulate.

Be alert. Not unstable.

Stoney Grounds was not a dark alley at 3am. It was a commercial space, in daylight, with businesses and bystanders and children nearby. That is why it shook people the way it did. The assumption that daylight and commerce and children nearby add up to safety, felt… broken.

But the answer to that is not retreat.

When criminals become bold in public spaces, decent people must become organised in public spaces. Businesses need to check cameras, lighting, blind spots, and emergency procedures. Property owners and merchants need to talk to each other, to neighbours, to police. Communities need to make public spaces harder for criminal activity to breathe in, not by becoming paranoid, but by becoming present and deliberate.

A criminal does not want an audience that pays attention. He wants one that looks away.

Let us be direct about something. A significant number of people in this country know things. They know who has guns. They know who is moving them and who is hiding them. They know whose temper has been running hot, whose threats have been pushing closer to intention, whose new money has no visible source. They know, and they say nothing, sometimes out of fear, sometimes out of misplaced community loyalty, sometimes because they have convinced themselves it is not their problem.

It becomes their problem when the bullet lands in the wrong body.

An Illegal gun hidden in a community is not an issue of privacy. It is a public threat loading a date. The National Security Minister recently exclaimed that there are too many firearms in the wrong hands. The police have said publicly that community cooperation was crucial in solving the Belmont triple homicide, that when people spoke, the information was used. Anonymous reporting tools are being developed and deployed precisely to lower the personal risk of coming forward.

The infrastructure for speaking is being built. What is being tested now is the will.

A local dancehall song mocking the killings of men connected to ongoing gun violence was recently trending on social media. Let that sit for a moment. Someone wrote it. Someone recorded it. Many people shared it. Many people laughed.

This is not a minor cultural footnote. This is a measurement. It measures how quickly some of us are willing to convert a body into entertainment, to dress up community grief as wit, to make the families of the dead sit with the knowledge that their loss has a chorus. That is not artistic expression. That is desensitisation with a beat.

A society that can laugh at its own dead is a society making peace with the wrong things. Challenge that. In your household. In your circle. When someone presses play, ask them what exactly they are celebrating.

This is not a piece that ends with “trust the police and go home.” That is too easy and too thin.

Law enforcement in SVG needs better tools: forensics, timely lab access, digital intelligence, camera coordination with businesses and communities, anonymous reporting infrastructure, and the kind of case-building that makes convictions stick rather than dissolve on technicalities. A criminal who knows the system cannot hold him is a criminal who feels licensed.

A country cannot defeat gun violence by asking its citizens to be fearless. Fearlessness is not the point. Plenty of reckless people are fearless. The point is what fear makes us do. Whether it makes us silent, or useful. Whether it makes us retreat from public life, or more deliberate within it. Whether it makes us forward rumours, or hold our tongues until we have something honest to say. Whether it makes us laugh at what should disturb us, or disturbed by what should never be normal.

Saint Vincent is not a broken country. But it is being tested in ways that require more from its citizens than anxiety.

Fear is a reasonable starting point. It cannot be the destination.

The country cannot flinch forever. At some point, it has to stand still long enough to decide what it actually stands for.