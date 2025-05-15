The Critical Role of Freedom of Information in a CBI Programme

The Critical Role of Freedom of Information in a Citizenship by Investment Programme

As debate intensifies in St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the possible adoption of a Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, a critical yet underexamined issue looms: the country’s lack of a functioning Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). This legislative vacuum hinders meaningful public discourse and weakens the foundation for democratic consensus and sound economic planning.

The FOIA is intended to grant the public a legal right to access information held by government bodies. Although Parliament passed the Act in October 2003 and it received Royal Assent that same year, it has never been brought into force. In 2016, the government announced plans to repeal and replace it with updated legislation aligned with the CARICOM-wide HIPCAR project, aimed at harmonising information and privacy laws across the region. Yet, to date, no new FOIA—or equivalent law granting similar rights—has been enacted.

An Information Deficit in the Citizenship Process

Under the Citizenship Act (No. 12 of 1984), the minister responsible for citizenship holds broad powers, including granting citizenship through investment. Yet a scan of social media debates reveals a common thread: significant public confusion about how this process actually works.

This uncertainty is compounded by the lack of legal access to information. The public remains in the dark about key questions:

How many individuals have received Vincentian citizenship through investment since 2001?

What is the total financial value of investments made by those who have received citizenship under the present laws?

How is “good character” assessed?

Is a regional or international agency involved in background checks?

What qualifies as adequate English proficiency or knowledge of civic responsibilities?

Most crucially, how is a “substantial contribution” to the economy or culture defined? Is opening a food or clothing store sufficient?

Who are the recipients of Vincentian passports, and how many of them reside locally? What are their countries of origin?

How many Vincentian passports, granted on the basis of investments, have been revoked under section 10 of the Citizenship Act? What were the reasons?

Are there any caps or limits on the number of citizenships that can be granted annually by the present system?

Without legal mechanisms to access this information, Vincentians are left to rely on speculation, unofficial leaks, or partisan interpretations. This erodes trust—especially when the stakes involve sovereignty, identity, and national development.

Introducing a CBI programme in the midst of such an information vacuum would make it nearly impossible for civil society, the media, academia, and everyday citizens to hold decision-makers accountable.

A Game Changer for Governance

Enacting a Freedom of Information Act before launching a CBI programme would send a strong message: that SVG is committed to transparency, good governance, and responsible policymaking. Such legislation would:

Empower citizens with access to public records, contracts, policies, and financial reports.

Enable journalists and watchdogs to scrutinise CBI operations.

Inspire investor confidence by aligning SVG with global transparency standards.

Reduce corruption risks and promote ethical administration.

Support a more inclusive, participatory policymaking process involving citizens and the diaspora.

Just as importantly, it would root any future CBI programme in a framework of accountability and public oversight.

Learning from the Region

Other Caribbean nations offer important lessons. While many have implemented CBI programmes, several have also faced international criticism and reputational damage due to gaps in transparency and governance. SVG, by contrast, has the opportunity to take a smarter path—not just by joining the market, but by elevating the standards.

Being a late adopter is not necessarily a disadvantage. With foresight and reform, SVG can be a better adopter!

The Way Forward

The decision to introduce a Citizenship by Investment programme cannot be made in isolation. It demands trust, transparency, and meaningful public participation—all of which depend on access to information.

Enacting a Freedom of Information Act must not be treated as a bureaucratic checkbox. It is a prerequisite for any policy that fundamentally alters the social and economic fabric of our nation.

If SVG is truly at a crossroads, then securing the public’s right to information is the first and most essential step in choosing the right direction.

By A Policy Analyst

About the Author:

The author holds postgraduate qualifications in policy analysis, and has a working knowledge of the regulatory and enabling environments needed for the development and implementation of public policy in small island states.