The Day Vincy Proves It’s a Run Island

Vincy Is A Run Island: All Athletes Run 2026 Set For Saturday, October 24

On Saturday, October 24, from 5:00 AM, the roads from Arnos Vale to Stubbs will come alive as All Athletes Inc. (AAI) hosts the inaugural All Athletes Run 2026, under the theme “Move Your Way.” The event is delivered in collaboration with the Department of Sports and Team Athletics SVG, with the support of corporate and community partners.

All proceeds fuel the AAI Student-Athlete Support Fund, which assists young Vincentians in overcoming financial barriers to educational and sporting opportunities, including tuition-related expenses, accommodation, travel and other essential costs.

Registration is officially sold out, with participants registered across three distances: 5KM, 10KM and Half Marathon. Uniting elite student-athletes, national competitors and recreational runners alike, the event highlights that Vincy is truly a run island. The event will feature participants traveling in from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Canada and Jamaica. The races will start and finish at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Gold Sponsor: GSD Project Management.

Silver Sponsors: GECCU, Acado SVG, Accent Properties, Facey Trading and SVG Tourism Authority.

Bronze Sponsors: National Insurance Services (NIS), Crave Culture Events, KOSCAB, Massy Distribution and 3rd Element.

AAI invites Vincentians to line the route from Arnos Vale through Calliaqua to Stubbs, cheering on runners as they pass through their communities. All Athletes Run aims to establish a lasting platform for endurance sport, student-athlete development and sports tourism in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Vincy is a run island. On October 24, let’s show it.