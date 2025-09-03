The decline of critical thinking in SVG a call for intellectual revival

Rest in Peace – Critical Thinking vs. Hello Collective Stupidity: Part 1

My mind is in a state of disarray, akin to a rigged roulette wheel in one of my favourite casinos in London. I am experiencing a migraine from violently shaking my head in shock, horror, and disbelief over the unfolding events in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, now that it has become the “silly political season.” It is excruciatingly painful for me to witness a St. Vincent and the Grenadines where the majority of Vincentians appear to have lost the capacity to question anything. The country has become so noisy, divided, and saturated with partisan politics, political tribalism, and the illusion of social media. Consequently, an alarming number of Vincentian minds have been dulled into passive acceptance and collective stupidity, resulting in the demise of critical thinking.

Firstly, pause and consider the state of our Vincentian society since critical thinking began to decline. It is evident that a significant portion of Vincentians have lost the ability to reason, the courage to challenge, and the willingness to reflect. Instead, prudent practices such as these have been supplanted by instantaneous reactions, superficial opinions, and collective echo chambers. Consequently, there is no room for any citizen who aspires to be an independent observer or thinker. Individuals are now categorised as either RED or YELLOW based on their thinking, or they are left without any discernible label.

Undoubtedly, a significant portion of this behaviour can be attributed to the apprehension of becoming a victim of the current government regime for the past two and a half decades. This fear was meticulously cultivated through careful analysis and the presentation of several notable examples that unequivocally conveyed severe warnings to anyone who dared to express criticism or question the government. Examples that were witnessed firsthand include, but are not limited to: Douglas De Freitas, Marcus De Freitas, Randolph Toussaint, Otto Sam, Luzette King, Kenson King, Margaret London, Adrianna King, and many more. Consequently, the listed examples of victims continue to instil fear and apprehension among the Vincentian population. These fears effectively suppress the need for Vincentians to engage in critical thinking and make well-informed decisions when circumstances warrant it.

Secondly, in addition to the fear of being victimised, another concerning revelation behind the decline of critical thinking lies in the alarming rise of what philosophers have recently coined the term “collective stupidity.” According to the AI overview of this concept, collective stupidity refers to a phenomenon where large groups of individuals adopt superficial thinking, unquestioningly accept narratives, and relinquish their intellectual autonomy without even realising it.

In a 2024 article titled “A Theory of Collective Stupidity: Laziness, Likes, and Lemmings,” Geoff Mulgan posits that, “Individuals can collectively achieve remarkable cognitive abilities when working together. However, there are common patterns of collective stupidity that transcend the mere aggregation of individual stupidity. Many of these patterns are highly evident in various fields, ranging from politics to finance, ecology to healthcare, and they cause substantial harm to our world. Paradoxically, higher levels of education and unprecedented access to intelligent technologies often coincide with collective stupidity.”

Evidence of such a paradox can be observed in organisations such as the government of SVG, the police force, the teaching profession, and even in the churches. It is highly uncommon for professionals in SVG to criticise the government regarding the ergonomics of their organisation.

Members of cabinet continue to refrain from expressing their opinions and applying critical thinking to issues and policies implemented by the prime minister. Instead, they support and applaud these policies, even when they have negative impacts on the majority of citizens (for instance, the COVID-19 vaccine mandate). Additionally, police officers continue to fail to address their deplorable and unsafe living conditions at numerous police stations. They continue to work as if they are already immune to these unsafe and dangerous living conditions.

Furthermore, teachers are insufficiently equipped with the necessary materials that would enable them to function effectively and efficiently during pedagogy. However, they do not take action to address this issue. Similarly, doctors and nurses in various clinics and hospitals in SVG face challenges such as inadequate medication, bedding, and a safe and sterile environment for their work. However, they rarely demand better.

Regrettably, one would have expected churches in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) to have consistently urged the government, particularly the Minister of National Security, to address the persistent crime situation in the country over the past five years. They should have also advocated for enhanced safety and security measures to protect citizens.

Furthermore, the conspicuous silence of several churches during, before, and after the government’s implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate remains a cause for concern. This silence, coupled with the church’s limited engagement on relevant issues, appears to align with their agendas and those of the government.

While it is understandable that some of these inactions may be attributed to the political nature of many management positions within these institutions, it is crucial to acknowledge that such actions are not justified. What is the purpose of blind loyalty and unchecked immorality when it comes to repaying the government? Are these individuals not adequately qualified for their positions? Alternatively, is it that financial gain and a sense of servitude provide greater satisfaction than the responsibilities and obligations of a model citizen and critical thinker?

The effectiveness of education is undermined when intelligent individuals make decisions and act in ways that lack intelligence, rationality, or benefit society as a whole. This collective stupidity is particularly concerning in key institutions that should be instrumental in elevating Vincentian society.

Therefore, it is imperative to address the decline of critical thinking in Vincentian society and explore strategies to prevent the further erosion of critical thinking in institutions that should serve as catalysts for societal progress.

Regrettably, as I contemplate the present and the future, it is challenging to discern whether we can reclaim our cognitive faculties or, regrettably, succumb to the inevitable loss of our minds entirely to a system meticulously crafted to maintain our complacency and emotional numbness. While this revelation may be unsettling, it is an undeniable truth. Critical thinking is an arduous endeavour, and in contemporary Vincentian society, it is vehemently discouraged. The Vincentian milieu of the present day does not engender contemplation; rather, it rewards speed, conformity to emotional responses, and this is not an accident. This is because Vincentians are continually provided with only what aligns with their desires, and they are rewarded for memorization, unquestioning political loyalty, and gullibility over exploration, critical examination, and critical thinking.

I eagerly anticipate the day when my views are proven erroneous.