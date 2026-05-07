‘The end of micromanagement’, do your job says PM

Prime Minister Friday Champions Public Service Motivation

Prime Minister Godwin Friday is calling for a renewed sense of purpose and motivation within the public service, emphasising that an empowered and efficient civil service is essential to unlocking the nation’s economic potential.

Speaking on NBC radio on Thursday, the Prime Minister outlined his vision for a revitalised public sector, urging government employees to recognise their immense value to the country’s daily operations. He challenged civil servants to adopt a proactive attitude, stating, “If you away for a day from your work, don’t think that I won’t be missed. Your value to the institution is tremendous and you must always think that if I’m not there something is not going to get done that is essential”.

The discussion on public sector motivation was prompted by a local contractor who called into the broadcast on NBC radio to express frustration over severe bureaucratic delays, noting that simple tasks take too long and that civil servants desperately need to be motivated in order for the country to advance.

In response, Friday acknowledge the slow pace of government processes but attributed much of the existing inefficiency to the restrictive environment fostered by the previous administration. He explained that public servants historically were not given the freedom to properly exercise their professional jurisdiction, as they were forced to “look over their shoulder” to ensure their actions were politically sanctioned.

This fear of running afoul of government ministers, Friday argued, ultimately paralyzed the workforce and slowed down national development.

To remedy this, the Prime Minister announced a strict departure from past leadership styles, promising true autonomy for government workers.

“Do your work… once this is your professional judgment do it properly,” Friday assured the civil service. “You’re not going to be micromanaged by your minister, you’re not going to be micromanaged certainly not by me because you have the expertise”.

He reminded public sector workers that their primary role is to create a supportive environment where citizens and local businesses can succeed.

Friday highlighted that motivation is heavily tied to the physical conditions in which public servants are expected to operate. He criticised the historic neglect of public infrastructure, pointing out that public buildings have been left to run down, with some even suffering from mold infestations in the ceilings. he noted that these uninspiring and hazardous environments come at a severe cost, directly causing a “lack of productivity” and forcing employees to take more sick days.

The government is hoping that by placing trust in civil servants with professional autonomy, removing political interference, and committing to upgrading dilapidated work spaces, that such would spark a major attitude shift across government offices.