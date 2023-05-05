The EU & CELAC agree to join forces to tackle common challenges

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen received Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, currently President pro tempore of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

They discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the relations between the European Union and Latin America and the Caribbean, in view of the EU-CELAC Summit that will take place in Brussels in July.

The President and Prime Minister expressed their will to breathe new life in the partnership between the two regions on the basis of shared values.

They agreed to join forces to tackle common challenges and promote social and climate justice, fair trade and a green and digital transitions that benefit all.

The President and Prime Minister also stressed the importance of strengthening bi-regional ties against a changing and uncertain geopolitical backdrop.

They are therefore both looking forward to the July Summit, as an important political milestone in relations between the two regions and a crucial forum to discuss how to take the partnership forward.

President von der Leyen and Prime Minister Gonsalves agreed that Global Gateway, Europe’s initiative to boost investments, will be, in part, at the centre of this bolstered partnership, with an upcoming Investment Agenda for the LAC region.

Work are ongoing to present this Investment Agenda in time for the July Summit.