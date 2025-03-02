The GOAT: Machel Montano Wins Chutney Soca Monarch

Machel Montano is the GOAT

Congratulations are in order to Machel Montano on winning the Chutney Soca Monarch 2025, you sir, won that title as soon as you entered it, if he didn’t enter it, he would’ve still won because, the man is a boss, he is legendary, the greatest of all time. As usual not a single chutney song in the air waves, only rum, beating the wife, indian wedding, river and rip-offs of old Bollywood music.

Even Kes sang a better rendition of “Jep Sting Naina” at Kuchela in Couva, at that majority East Indian Fete, chutney music was scarce, because it was all rubbish, the same “pungalunks” beat and the knocking the glass bottle in the background over and over again.

On the other hand, Soca by all Afro-Trinbagonian artists and artists was amazing, real original, quality music. This year, 2025 has some incredible songs from GBM Nutron, Michael Teja, Blaka Dan, Nailah Blackman and Bunji Garlin who always comes good.

I can’t remember a time we had such a great season of music since 2014 when Machel had his Monk Monte event, and an album of partnerships with Major Lazer, Sean Paul and Nikki Minaj to name a few. Chutney music is dead and east-indian producers killed it, the likes of Ravi B, Kavita Ramkissoon, Dil-e-Dan and the rest of lame chutney producers need to reinvent themselves, because chutney music is now noise pollution.

Big up to Joshua Regrello, he has made the pan touch every creed and race, keep the positivity flowing bro, we love it.

I thank Machel Montano once more for his kind donation to QRC, he didn’t have to in spite of the neglect by the PNM principal and the PNM government, but we, the Q-munity, really appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts. I don’t think anybody could argue otherwise, Machel Montano has cemented himself as the official GOAT in Carnival history, and built that man a statue.