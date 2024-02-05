The Great Bolivarian Fury Caravan is already in Caracas

From all over the country they mobilized to commemorate in the capital the 32nd anniversary of the civic-military rebellion of February 4, 1992 and the Day of National Dignity.

From different points throughout the country, thousands of Venezuelans traveled to Caracas from this Saturday in the Great Bolivarian Fury Caravan to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Bolivarian Revolution and the Day of National Dignity, this February 4.

On Feb. 4, 1992, five army units under Chavez’s command moved into Caracas to seize key military and communications installations throughout the city, including the presidential residence, the government headquarters (the Miraflores Palace), the Defense Ministry, La Carlota military airport, and the Military Museum.

Supported by the civilian population, the rebel forces made swift advances and took control of large cities such as Valencia, Maracaibo, and Maracay. However, betrayals and other unforeseen circumstances left Chavez with a small group of rebels cut off in the Military Museum.

The Bolivarian Revolution is Part of Our Memory: PM Gonsalves

He sent a heartfelt greeting to the Venezuelan people on the 25th anniversary of Hugo Chavez’s presidential inauguration.

Regarding this anniversary, St. Vicente & the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves sent a greeting of solidarity to the Bolivarian nation that is presented below:

“From the trenches of regional integration in Latin America and the Caribbean, and the struggle against imperialism, here in St. Vincent & the Grenadines, we, the government and the people of this blessed land, salute the government and people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on the 25th anniversary of the induction of President Hugo Chavez, the eternal commander, into the Presidency after his electoral triumph a few months before.

The 2nd of February 1999, is etched in our collective memories. On that day, a new phase of integration in Latin America and the Caribbean, a new phase of imperialism, and a new feeling of struggle for freedom and justice on behalf of the poor, the working people, and the marginalized, started in Venezuela.

Roosevelt Skerrit Welcomes 25th Anniversary of the Bolivarian Revolution

“Your celebration is our celebration, your challenges are our challenges,” Skerrit said in praising the Bolivarian Republic’s 25 years of strength.

On Friday, the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit sent his congratulations to the Venezuelan people and its President Nicolás Maduro in the framework of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Bolivarian Revolution.

“I wish on behalf of the government and people of Dominica to extend congratulations to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on the 25th anniversary of the Revolution,” Skerrit said through a video posted on the X network by the Venezuelan Embassy in Dominica.

The Prime Minister highlighted the opportunity to pay tribute to Commander Hugo Chávez, “who was the father of the Revolution.” Skerrit acknowledged the legacy left by Chávez that not only made an impact on the Venezuelan people but throughout the world.

UN Rapporteur On the Right to Food Visits Venezuela

He will collaborate in strengthening the Venezuelan population’s food security, FM Gil stated.

On Thursday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil welcomed Michael Fakhri, the United Nations the Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food. “It is an honor to receive the UN Special Rapporteur Fakhri. He will accompany us until February 14 to collaborate in strengthening the Venezuelan people’s food security,” he said.

During his visit, the UN Special Rapporteur will be able to observe the challenges that Venezuela faces as a result of the U.S. unilateral coercive measures.

Venezuela Appreciates Global Solidarity After US Threats

The United States will once again impose sanctions on the Venezuelan government and people.

On Thursday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil expressed gratitude for the solidarity of governments and organizations from nations around the world in the face of the new interventionist onslaught initiated by Washington against his country.

He thanked Iran for joining the “global condemnation of imperial threats against Venezuela.” Gil also extended his appreciation to the Italian Chapter of the Network of Intellectuals in Defense of Humanity for their support of Venezuela.

Turkish Energy Minister Meets with President Maduro in Caracas

Their meeting reaffirmed the relations that Venezuela and Turkey have maintained since 1957.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Turkish Energy & Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar held a meeting in Caracas.

The Venezuelan Communication Ministry pointed out that the Maduro-Bayraktar meeting served to reaffirm the diplomatic relations that Venezuela and Turkey have maintained since 1957, reaching a high-level character in 2009.

Maduro Calls for Deepening Direct and Participatory Democracy in Venezuelan Justice System

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro participated this Wednesday in the opening session of the judicial year 2024 in Venezuela, where he urged the modernization of the country’s judicial system.

Maduro reaffirmed his willingness to dialogue with the opposition. “We must maintain the permanent spirit of transversal dialogue, of the search for understanding, of the defense of national sovereignty and peace,” said the president.

In his speech the president called for deepening the character of direct and participative democracy in the Venezuelan justice system.

“Our Constitution, which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary, is the first Constitution in the history of Venezuela that was made in public consultation, with the participation of all social, political and cultural sectors,” the president added.

Evidence Emerges on DEA Conspiracy in Venezuela

It didn’t take long for the Venezuelan government’s accusations against some U.S. government agencies for conspiratorial activities to be corroborated. Specifically, The Associated Press (AP) has recently published an article with evidence of espionage activities in our country by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

The text refers to a confidential memo obtained detailing a year-long undercover operation intended to build drug trafficking cases against the country’s leaders. The note points out that the intention would clearly constitute a flagrant violation of international law by the DEA, and consequently by the United States against Venezuela.

The plan, carried out in 2018, consisted of sending undercover agents to surreptitiously record and mount drug trafficking allegations against government authorities in Venezuela, including President Nicolás Maduro. This is part of an expansion of “Operation Money Badger,” an initiative created in 2013 to investigate fellow nationals.

Venezuela Rejects External Threats and Guarantees Electoral Schedule

Once again, the United States is exposed in its strategy of using the blackmail of illegal coercive measures as a means of pressure against the government of Nicolás Maduro, with the aim of attacking Venezuela’s economy and subjecting its population to suffering already denounced even by the U.S. Congress itself, all to impose its own political agenda on the country.

This tactic has been evident in the recent decision to reimpose sanctions in response to the disqualification of María Corina Machado. Despite the narrative that is being constructed in the media, it is important to note that the Venezuelan State has not failed to comply with the provisions of the Barbados Agreements during the process of reviewing the disqualifications.

Venezuela and SELA work to consolidate the region’s economy

The Vice Minister for the Caribbean of the Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Raúl Li Causi, and the Permanent Secretary of the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System (SELA), Clarems Endara, held a meeting in order to develop strategies and actions to consolidate the economic and financial sector of the region. In this regard, Li Causi pointed out the position that SELA can take to provide opportunities for trade development and studies to assess the supply and demand of regional trade.

The Permanent Secretary of SELA presented a broad vision of the panorama of cooperation in the region, the presence and contribution of multilateral institutions, and the way in which the Economic System fosters and articulates complementarity, through support in studies and technical recommendations for the institutions responsible for each government and public policy makers.

Rodríguez: Venezuela’s Economy Has Gone Through Three Stages in 25 Years

The Executive Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, addressed this Friday three stages in which the Venezuelan economy has gone through in the last 25 years.

The Executive Vice President described the transformation of the economic model imposed by the governments of the Fourth Republic as a first stage.

With the arrival of Commander Hugo Chavez, Rodriguez stressed, a new economic model was promoted that aimed at maximum social happiness, through the distribution of oil revenue, which was put at the service of the people, and the creation of missions and great missions.

The second stage, he explained, is focused on the last 10 years of the Revolution, which began with the sanctions, the economic and financial blockade imposed by the United States (US) as well as the resistance of the Venezuelan people to confront this scourge.

And as a third stage, the Executive Vice President highlights the diversification of the economy, the strengthening of the 18 productive engines, as well as the promotion of the Bolivarian Economic Agenda.

Saab: We have 17 concrete projects in the order of 12 billion dollars

The president of the International Center for Productive Investments, Alex Saab, indicated on Friday that investments in Venezuela would reach 12,000 million dollars, after the different alliances that will be concluded in the coming weeks.

“We are promoting trade, so far these days we have managed to program 17 concrete projects with funds, which we hope to close in the next 90 days, in different areas, for the amount of 12 billion dollars,” Saab said during the working day, led by the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro.

Likewise, alliances were strengthened with 11 countries around the world, including China and Russia.

President Maduro Launches Great Young Venezuela Mission

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, led the launch of the Great Young Venezuela Mission, taking advantage of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the beginning of the Bolivarian Revolution and the arrival of Commander Hugo Chávez to power.

The president highlighted the “expansion of the Venezuelan productive forces, through a new diversified economic model that generates wealth that meets the needs of the people,” so the launch of the Great Venezuela Youth Mission highlights the creative powers of the people.

Cabello: There is an international campaign against Commander Chávez

From the Mountain Barracks, the socialist leader highlighted the total dedication that the Eternal Commander Hugo Chavez had towards the people and the Homeland.

The national and international right wing is carrying out a smear campaign against the figure of the Supreme Commander, Hugo Chávez Frías, to try to erase what he represents for this country and the world, said the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello.

“Chávez is a moral and ethical reference and with it the Bolivarian Revolution and the people of Venezuela without whom we would have been able to do absolutely nothing. Imperialism has a fixation against Venezuela, that is why I ask for the same thing as Commander Chavez, unity,” Cabello said during the commemorative events of the 34th anniversary of the popular revolt of February 4.

On the other hand, he highlighted the anti-imperialist and patriotic character of the Venezuelan people and its Bolivarian National Armed Forces, while recalling the heroic deed of February 23, 2019 when in perfect civic-military union our country was prevented from being invaded from Colombia.

He also recognized all the effort made in recent years by President Nicolás Maduro to, despite sanctions and constant sabotage, move the country forward and guarantee care for the people. “How many storms has President Nicolás Maduro had to face, without despair. It’s very easy to criticize, but you have to be there to make decisions, to move forward,” he emphasized.