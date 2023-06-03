The Grenada Premier League will be streamed on FIFA Plus

This season, FIFA+ will air Grenada Football Association Premier League matches.
The GFA announced its 2023/2024 season plans on Thursday.
GFA President Marlon Glean stated, “We’ve been in discussions with FIFA and the broadcast contractors to make this a reality. FIFA+ will soon stream Premier League matches worldwide.
He said highlights and streaming money are expected on the platform.
Glean announced a new Conference league structure and the association’s greatest prize money.
The Premier League winner will receive XCD $100,000 this season.
The second, third, and fourth-place teams will receive XCD $60,000, $40,000, and $20,000.
All other teams receive XCD $10,000.
President Glean said the modifications were needed to “attract more competitive football, motivate players and raise the interest in local football.”
