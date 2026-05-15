Honeymoon over: Mandate for change or return to the past?

When the New Democratic Party (NDP) swept into power in November 2025, the air in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was thick with the scent of “change.” After nearly a quarter-century of ULP rule, the 14-1 landslide victory felt like a collective exhale. Yet, just months into this new administration, that sigh of relief is curdling into a groan of frustration. The “Rescue to Resilience” rhetoric of the 2026 Budget is beginning to sound less like a roadmap and more like a series of excuses for a government that seems to have underestimated the weight of the crown.

Beyond that, a troubling pattern of political overreach has emerged. Reports of public servants being intimidated and workers dismissed without due process suggest a government more focused on partisan consolidation than democratic norms. This blurring of lines between governance and political victimization is a dangerous departure from the “fairness” the NDP once championed. Now board appointments are a family affairs and hard working public servants perceived as ULP or anti NDP are being bullied to resign or be fired. When job security becomes tied to political loyalty, the very foundation of national unity is compromised.

Furthermore, a palpable governance gap is stalling progress. Key manifesto projects remain in limbo, hampered by poor ministerial communication and ineffective leadership. This instability is compounded by the Prime Minister’s and his Foreign Minister looming legal battles in fight to keep their Canadian Citizenship, which cast a shadow of uncertainty over the country’s investment climate. Instead of the transparent, accountable leadership promised on the trail, the public is witnessing a return to old habits of division and intimidation.

The NDP won a mandate for fairness and prosperity, not for a different flavor of political bullying. National unity cannot be built on the backs of fired mobilizers or through the intimidation of those who think differently. If the Friday administration continues to prioritize political consolidation over the economic survival of the people, the “historic change” of 2025 will be remembered not as a new dawn, but as a missed opportunity. It is time for this government to stop blaming the “dismal inheritance” and start delivering the relief they promised.

How do you feel the current administration’s handling of workers’ rights compares to the promises made during their campaign?