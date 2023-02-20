‘The Hub’ will host its 5th annual positive vibes festival in Bequia

The Hub Collective Positive Vibes Festival 2023

This Saturday, February 25th, The Hub Collective (“The Hub”) will host its fifth Annual Positive Vibes Festival with live performances by local artistes and up-and-coming talent from across St. Vincent and the Grenadines at De Reef in Lower Bay, Bequia!

Positive Vibes began as an annual event in 2016 to bring together local legends, emerging musicians and first-time performers. The unprecedented three-year pause due to the pandemic has visitors and locals alike amped up for the return of gifted singers, dancers and musicians–all of whom are itching to perform for a crowd. The 2023 festival theme is “Up”: Reaching for Higher Heights.

Acts include Colin “Minkah” Peters (Creative Director of The Hub and reggae fusion artiste for over three decades), Abu Zanimah (of The Legendary Fountain of Youths), J Gool (Veteran Calypsonian), Devaney (Canadian-Vincentian singer and songwriter), the Rose Hall Drummers (founded and led by Selly Patterson), the Exotic Sounds Steel Orchestra (formerly known as Kids on Pan) and so much more! All have been putting in long hours of rehearsals to put on an exceptional show for the community of Bequia and beyond. Many performers will be wearing designs from SVG’s top fashion brands, including Bequia Threadworks, Fashion Is Payne, Ngozi, Peta Odini and Soka.

Creative Director Colin shares his thoughts on the upcoming event: “On behalf of The Hub Collective, I want to send my love and gratitude to all the conscious-minded people who came together to make this year’s Positive Vibes Festival a great reality once again. I especially want to continue encouraging the youth who keep stepping up and evolving their craft. I am extremely happy and proud of what these young people have already accomplished!”

Advance tickets can be purchased for $20 EC at The Hub’s Creative Arts Centre, the Bequia Tourism Office, De Reef and the Bequia Threadworks Boutique. Tickets at the door will be sold at $25 EC and The Hub will be accepting donations throughout the event to help fund their ongoing creative nonprofit organisation. Doors open on Saturday at 6:00PM for food, drinks, and interactions with the team. The show starts at 7:30PM and will continue into the night, with Bequia’s very own DJ Adiktid closing the festival.

The Hub offers their thanks to their sponsors Action Bequia, Grenadines Initiative, BIAC Réseaux, Interreg Caribbean, Collectivité Territoriale de Martiniqu, Soho Beach House Canouan, Koven Family Foundation, and private donors for their significant contributions in making Positive Vibes 2023 a possibility!

The Hub Collective is a nonprofit organisation with a passion to build creative confidence and intergenerational exchange in Bequia. Their pillars include Music, the Arts, Culture and Heritage, Healing and Environment. Visit their Creative Arts Centre in Port Elizabeth, Bequia – open Monday to Saturday from 9AM to 5PM.