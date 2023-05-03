The Jamaican government & IFC discuss PPP projects, opportunities

High-level representatives from the International Finance Corporation (IFC)—a member of the World Bank Group (WBG)—participated in a symposium with the Government of Jamaica to discuss the country’s Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) program, including projects in the urban transportation, roads, healthcare and water.

With opening remarks from the Minister of Finance and the Public Service of Jamaica, Dr. Nigel Clarke and the IFC Vice President for Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, Alfonso García Mora, the first day of the symposium included presentations by Jamaican Government authorities and discussions on market perspectives, as well as sector-specific opportunities. The event will continue tomorrow with further conversations about projects and next steps.

“This symposium is a crucial step towards advancing Jamaica’s PPP agenda, and the Government of Jamaica looks forward to more fruitful discussions with key stakeholders, such as IFC, to drive growth and development in the country,” said Minister Clarke.

“Jamaica is a priority country for IFC, and we are pleased to be a partner concerning PPPs, particularly as the Government has demonstrated enormous leadership in advancing this agenda,” said García Mora in the context of his first visit to the Caribbean as IFC Regional Vice President.

Last year, during the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, Minister Clarke and IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop signed a Financial Advisory Services Agreement for the development of the North Coast Highway Project, which has an investment value of approximately US$600 million. As part of this engagement, IFC is committed to providing transaction advisory services to the Government of Jamaica and structuring and implementing a competitive tender process to mobilize a private operator that will design, build, finance, and operate three brownfield roads.

As part of another PPP engagement, in 2016 IFC was the transaction advisor for the successful 25-year concession of the Norman Manley Airport in Kingston.

In the last 10 years, IFC has invested US$167 million in Jamaica to boost the role of the private sector and foster productivity, inclusion, and sustainability. The institution’s current portfolio includes investments in the financial and technology sectors. On the advisory services and upstream side, IFC is working on ICT, financial inclusion, and agriculture in addition to the PPP work.

